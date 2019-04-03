Managed Print Services Market to Reach $59.70 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Managed Print Services Market by Type (Print Management, Device Management, Discovery and Design, and Document Imaging), Deployment Mode (Hybrid Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverages, IT & Telecom, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report provides a comprehensive analysis of top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global managed print services market garnered $27.50 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $59.70 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Enhanced information security, reduced operational cost, initiatives to lower wastage of plastic at workplaces, and increase in adoption of big data solutions facilitate the growth in the market. However, recurring costs and strategic agreements and partnerships restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in print security spending and rise in adoption of cloud MPS create new opportunities in the market.

Flat 20% Discount on this report (valid till 20th April 2019)

Purchase Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/176626

Device management segment to continue its dominating position by 2025

Based on type, the device management segment held the major market share in 2017, contributing for nearly more than one-third of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominating position throughout during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of these solutions for enhancing the network performance for printing devices, optimizing the efficiency, and control of costs. However, document imaging market is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in demand for big data management and analytics in organizations.

Hybrid cloud segment to be lucrative

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid cloud segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to demand for cloud-based MPS to lower the cost of printing and shift towards novel solutions to support mobility, improve security, and make efficient business workflows. The research also analyzes the on-premise deployment model.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5214

North America to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period

North America contributed more than two-fifth of the total share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of leading manufacturers, supportive government regulations, and increase in number of startups in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in retail & consumer goods startups in nations such as China, India, and Japan.

Frontrunners of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Xerox, HP Inc., Toshiba, Lexmark International, Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Sharp Electronics, Kyocera Document Solutions, and ARC Document Solutions.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Global Managed Application Services Market Expected to Surpass $16,441 Million By 2025

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, owing to growing number of small- & medium-sized businesses and rising demand for managed application services from the BFSI sector.

Managed Security Services Market Is Expected to Garner $40.97 Billion by 2022

Executives across the globe are concerned about data security as this is directly linked to their brand reputation. Increasing rate of cybercrime activities, growing adoption of mobile devices to access corporate network, and rising importance of e-business have led to the development of effective security infrastructure with managed security services.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research