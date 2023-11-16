Managed Security Services Market to grow by USD 27.74 billion growth between 2022 - 2027 | APAC will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Security Services Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the managed security services market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 27.74 billion. APAC will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for managed security services in North America. The increasing number of targeted attacks by hackers on enterprise-critical data drives market growth in the region. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Security Services Market 2023-2027
  • Key Driver - Factors such as an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services and increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The managed security services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
  • Market Challenge - Chances of failure during managed security services implementation challenge the growth of the managed security services market. A high chance of failure during the implementation phase can pose a significant threat to the global managed security services, due to which, there is an increasing preference for traditional security solutions across enterprises. The implementation of managed security services across enterprises is a complex and time-consuming process. This includes project management, vulnerability management, compliance, content management, event monitoring, access management, and managed devices. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., F5 Inc., Fortra LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kroll LLC, Kudelski SA, Kyndryl Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Corp., Orange Cyberdefense SA, ProSOC Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. 

The managed security services market has been segmented by End-user (SMEs and Large enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The SMEs segment is significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of managed security services across the SME segment at a rapid rate is due to the continuous rise in data breaches and cyberattacks from hackers. This results in disruption to their businesses.  Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
