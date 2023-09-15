Managed Security Services Market to grow by USD 27.74 billion growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increase in adoption of cloud-based services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Security Services Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the managed security services market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 27.74 billion. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services and increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The managed security services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Security Services Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Chances of failure during managed security services implementation challenge the growth of the managed security services market. A high chance of failure during the implementation phase can pose a significant threat to the global managed security services, due to which, there is an increasing preference for traditional security solutions across enterprises. The implementation of managed security services across enterprises is a complex and time-consuming process. This includes project management, vulnerability management, compliance, content management, event monitoring, access management, and managed devices. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The managed security services market has been segmented by End-user (SMEs and Large enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The SMEs segment is significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of managed security services across the SME segment at a rapid rate is due to the continuous rise in data breaches and cyberattacks from hackers. This results in disruption to their businesses. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of managed security services across the SME segment at a rapid rate is due to the continuous rise in data breaches and cyberattacks from hackers. This results in disruption to their businesses. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. APAC will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for managed security services in North America . The increasing number of targeted attacks by hackers on enterprise-critical data drives market growth in the region. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Managed Security Services Market:

Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., F5 Inc., Fortra LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kroll LLC, Kudelski SA, Kyndryl Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Corp., Orange Cyberdefense SA, ProSOC Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Related Reports:

The security in schools market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,429.97 million.

The Security Analytics Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,512.26 million.

Managed Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., F5 Inc., Fortra LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kroll LLC, Kudelski SA, Kyndryl Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Corp., Orange Cyberdefense SA, ProSOC Inc., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio