Managed Service Providers and IT Teams Prevent Repeat Incidents with Xurrent's New ITxM platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent , the AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, is redefining the industry with the debut of ITxM—a unified approach to incident and service management. By combining ITSM (IT Service Management) and IMR (Incident Management and Response), Xurrent ITxM helps address an important problem nearly every IT organization faces: incidents that repeat because root causes aren't fixed.

Xurrent will showcase ITxM at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas from December 1 to 5 at booths #1730 and #1828.

With ITxM, teams can:

Detect critical incidents themselves rather than finding out from end users.

Filter issue alert noise with AI to focus on the most critical issues.

Assemble the right responders automatically and immediately.

Keep service desk, IT ops and DevOps aligned with real-time shared updates.

Prevent repeat incidents with follow-up tasks tied directly to root causes.

Why ITxM Is Needed Now

ITxM brings the entire incident lifecycle into one system , from real-time detection and response to service desk resolution and root-cause prevention. This unified approach helps MSPs and IT teams keep up with rising pressure to resolve outages faster, even as alert volumes increase and staffing remains a challenge. According to one study , nearly 90% of technology leaders report difficulty finding IT talent.

"ITxM breaks the cycle of repeat incidents by unifying incident response and service management, creating accountability for fixing problems permanently," said Kevin McGibben , CEO at Xurrent.

How Xurrent ITxM Works

When monitoring and observability tools detect an anomaly, Xurrent IMR uses AI to filter out alert noise to identify the most pressing incidents, automatically assembles the right response team in a virtual war room and creates a ticket in Xurrent ITSM. All incident activity, including technical response work and service desk communications, stays connected in real-time.

IMR keeps every team aligned during an incident. Service desk agents see live updates, and stakeholders get automatic notifications through email, Slack, or the web — reducing status noise for DevOps. After resolution, IMR's AI creates the post-mortem and follow-up tasks in Xurrent ITSM so root cause fixes are captured and completed.

Live incident visibility for service desk

Automatic multi-channel updates

Fewer interruptions for DevOps

Instant AI-generated post-mortems

Root cause tasks created and tracked

Clear accountability and continuous improvement

"We're helping teams acknowledge issues faster, resolve them completely and ensure root causes get fixed." said Phil Christianson , chief product officer at Xurrent. "ITxM brings together detection, communication and orchestration in real time. The result is a system that reduces time to resolution, prevents recurring issues and helps teams move as one."

ITxM in Practice at Savaco

Xurrent IMR handles real-time incident detection and response, while Xurrent ITSM manages service requests and operational workflows.

"Xurrent's ITxM captures exactly what modern IT operations need — unified visibility, intelligent routing and automation that simply works," said Dirk Michiels , Chief Executive Officer at Savaco . "By combining our observability platform with Xurrent's AI-driven incident and service management, we're resolving issues faster, preventing repeats and keeping our customers always connected. It's a real step forward in how MSPs deliver business continuity."

Xurrent's ITxM platform is available now. To learn more, visit xurrent.com or stop by booths #1730 or #1828 at AWS re:Invent.

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com .

