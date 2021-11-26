Managed Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc. & AT and T Inc. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased adoption of IoT solutions, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines, and ensuring compliance will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The managed services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT, and T Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers managed services such as cloud security and others.

The company offers managed services such as cloud security and others. ASGN Inc. - The company offers managed security solutions such as cloud security, network security, and others.

The company offers managed security solutions such as cloud security, network security, and others. AT and T Inc. The company offers managed services such as security services and more.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into MDS, MNS, MSS, MMS, and Others. The managed services market share growth by the MDS segment will be significant

will be significant By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports

Human Capital Management Solutions Market -The human capital management (HCM) solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 12.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57%. Download a free sample now!

GIS Market -The GIS market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.76 billion, at a CAGR of 16.15%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Managed Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 126.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio