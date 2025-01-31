Managed Services Market to Grow by USD 217 Billion (2025-2029), Boosted by Increased Adoption of IoT Solutions, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global managed services market size is estimated to grow by USD 217 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of IoT solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of big data and analytics services. However, data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture PLC, ALE International, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, BMC Software Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Verizon Communications Inc..

Global Managed Services Market 2025-2029

Managed Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 217 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Canada, Germany, Japan, UK, South Korea, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, ALE International, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, BMC Software Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Driver

Managed Services Market: Trends and Opportunities The Managed Services Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various trends in technology. Cloud computing is a major trend, with businesses increasingly adopting cloud-based technologies for operational efficiency and cost savings. Cybersecurity is another key trend, as businesses seek to protect their data and IT infrastructure from cyber threats. Data management is also a significant trend, with the rise of big data and the need for businesses to effectively manage and analyze their data. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are also popular trends, as they help businesses improve productivity and reduce costs. MSPs (Managed Service Providers) are in high demand, offering services such as network and communication collaboration, mobility, information, application testing, and cloud platform management. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving growth in the market, with the need for endpoint management solutions and managed network services. Industries such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and IT services are all investing in managed services to support their digital transformation. IT security professionals are in high demand to help businesses protect their data and IT infrastructure from cyber threats. Cloud-based solutions, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer flexibility and scalability. Hybrid work models are also driving demand for managed services, as businesses look for ways to support their remote workforces. The market for managed services is expected to continue growing, with a focus on industry requirements and consumer needs. IoT technologies, such as robotics and optical instruments, are also expected to drive growth in the market. However, businesses must also be aware of the privacy protection challenges associated with managed services and ensure they are working with trusted providers. Aeries Technology offers a range of managed services, including network infrastructure management, server & device management, computer & helpdesk support, and managed security services. Our team of skilled resources can help businesses improve their operational efficiency, protect their data, and meet their industry requirements. Contact US today to learn more.

Firms are leveraging analytics services to convert unstructured data from multiple online sources into valuable structured information. Advanced analytical tools like predictive analytics are used to identify patterns in business and consumer behavior. Industries such as finance, telecommunications, and healthcare have benefited from these insights to make informed decisions at the organizational level, enhancing customer service. With the proliferation of data centers and technology, businesses are recognizing the importance of analyzing and utilizing data promptly to gain a competitive edge in cost and time.

Market Challenges

Managed Services Market: Overcoming Challenges in Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and More Businesses today face numerous challenges in their IT operations, from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data management and digital transformation. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer solutions to help companies navigate these complexities. In the cloud era, MSPs provide managed IT services, network services, communication collaboration services, mobility services, information services, application testing, and cloud platform management. Retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life science, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and other industries require IT security professionals to ensure data security and privacy protection. MSPs help businesses implement cloud-based technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, and SaaS, addressing industry requirements and consumer needs. They offer managed network services, managed data center services, managed security services, endpoint management solutions, project & portfolio management, and agile approaches. However, challenges persist. Cyber threats targeting cloud-based solutions and IoT devices require constant monitoring and AIOps analytics. Large enterprises need front-end monitoring, ADTD, and DevOps teams to maintain operational efficiency. Hybrid work models demand skilled resources for IT operations, network infrastructure, server & device management, and computer & helpdesk support. Aeries Technology, specializing in managed services, helps businesses tackle these challenges by providing a comprehensive suite of services, ensuring business productivity, application testing, and IT operations. With expertise in AI, ML, IT security, and IT infrastructure, Aeries Technology is your trusted partner for digital transformation.

Cloud-based managed services have gained popularity among businesses due to their cost-effectiveness and flexibility. However, data privacy and security concerns are significant barriers to adoption, particularly in the public cloud. Cloud security management is a complex task for vendors, as online digital files require protection against unauthorized access to the cloud-based IT infrastructure. The public cloud infrastructure, which supports multiple tenants and applications, is more susceptible to vulnerabilities due to the intricacies of open-source code used in its construction. These code patchworks can introduce flaws to cloud systems, increasing the risk of cyberattacks. Organizations must carefully evaluate cloud security measures before transitioning to managed services to mitigate these risks.

Segment Overview

This managed services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 MDS

1.2 MNS

1.3 MSS

1.4 MMS

1.5 Others Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 MDS- The Managed Data Services (MDS) segment dominates the global managed services market due to growing demand from sectors like IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, and retail. SMEs in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico drive the demand for MDS due to the need for cost-effective, reliable storage systems. MDS offers pay-per-use infrastructure, providing similar functionalities as standard data centers but through a managed service platform. The rise in digital data and focus on data security have increased the demand for cloud MDS, which reduces data theft chances and enhances processing power. Key growth drivers include the increasing number of smart connected devices, educational data from online courses, handheld devices, and data analytics for informed business decisions. The MDS market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing data center implementation by large organizations and cost savings from adopting MDS over building in-house data centers.

Research Analysis

The Managed Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and digital transformation in various industries. Businesses are seeking Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to manage their IT infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency and security. Cloud-based technologies, including platforms and applications, are becoming the norm, leading to a higher demand for managed IT services and professional services. Cybersecurity is a top priority, with IT security professionals focusing on data security and application testing to protect against threats. AI and automation are also key areas of investment, with AIOps analytics and ADTD helping to improve front-end monitoring and incident response. Industry requirements and consumer needs are driving the adoption of IoT technologies and cloud-based solutions, while hybrid work models continue to challenge organizations to maintain security and productivity. Blockchain is also gaining traction in the market, offering enhanced security and transparency for data management.

Market Research Overview

The Managed Services Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing, cybersecurity, data management, artificial intelligence, automation, and IoT devices in various industries. These technologies are transforming the way businesses operate, leading to the need for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer managed IT services, professional services, and digital transformation solutions. MSPs provide a range of services including network service, communication collaboration service, mobility service, information service, application testing, cloud platform, and managed IT services to ensure business productivity and operational efficiency. They offer cloud-based technologies and IoT solutions to help businesses manage their hybrid work models and address industry requirements and consumer needs. Cybersecurity and data security are critical concerns for businesses, and MSPs offer managed security services, endpoint management solutions, and privacy protection to mitigate cyber threats. The healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and other industries are adopting managed services to improve their IT operations, network infrastructure, and server & device management. MSPs also offer IT operations services, project & portfolio management, agile approaches, and front-end monitoring to help businesses stay competitive and adapt to the latest industry trends. With the increasing use of AI, ML, SaaS, big data, and other cloud-based solutions, MSPs are providing skilled resources and expertise to help businesses leverage these technologies for growth and innovation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

MDS



MNS



MSS



MMS



Others

Deployment

Cloud



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

