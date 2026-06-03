Managed Services Market worth $705.22 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Managed Services Market is projected to grow from USD 460.59 billion in 2026 to USD 705.22 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 180 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Managed Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Managed Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 460.59 billion

USD 460.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 705.22 billion

USD 705.22 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.9%

Managed Services Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by the increasing complexity of hybrid IT environments, rising cybersecurity threats, growing enterprise cloud adoption, and the need for scalable, cost-efficient IT operations.

By service type, the managed IT infrastructure and data center service segment accounted for the largest market share in 2026.

By deployment type, the on-premises segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2026.

By vertical, the BFSI segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The North American Managed Services Market accounted for the largest market share of 39.1% in 2025.

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Managed services enable organizations to improve infrastructure availability, optimize network performance, strengthen cybersecurity resilience, and reduce operational burden through outsourced IT management. Enterprises are increasingly adopting managed infrastructure, managed security, managed network, and managed communication services to support digital transformation initiatives and maintain business continuity across distributed operating environments. Advanced capabilities such as AI-driven monitoring, predictive analytics, automated incident response, and cloud orchestration are further enhancing service efficiency and operational visibility. Rising demand for remote workforce support, multi-cloud management, regulatory compliance, and continuous infrastructure monitoring is accelerating managed service adoption across industries.

Based on service type, the managed security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Managed security services include managed detection & response, SIEM management, identity & access management, firewall management, endpoint security, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, compliance monitoring, and security operations center services, delivered through outsourced, continuously monitored cybersecurity environments. Increasing cyberattacks targeting enterprise infrastructure, cloud environments, and connected business operations are expected to drive the managed security services market across BFSI, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, government, and technology sectors. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing outsourced cybersecurity operations to improve threat visibility, reduce incident response time, and strengthen operational resilience against evolving cyber risks.

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By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

BFSI organizations use managed services across mobile banking platforms, payment gateways, ATM network management, fraud detection systems, managed SIEM, identity & access management, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure operations, and compliance reporting to maintain secure and uninterrupted financial services. The increasing cybersecurity and compliance requirements are expected to drive the Managed Services Market in the BFSI sector. For instance, in April 2025, the FBI Internet Crime Report stated that cybercrime-related losses exceeded USD 16 billion in 2024, a 33% increase from 2023. This rise in cyber incidents is increasing BFSI demand for managed detection & response, endpoint security, threat intelligence, and continuous compliance monitoring services.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for managed services globally, driven by rapid enterprise digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure investment, and a widening IT talent gap, compelling organizations across the region to outsource critical IT management and security functions to specialized providers. The region's diversity in digital maturity, regulatory environments, and industry structures creates a heterogeneous demand landscape, where developed markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia are transitioning toward advanced, AI-driven managed services models, while high-growth markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia are building foundational managed services adoption on the back of accelerating cloud migration and infrastructure modernization programs.

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Top Companies in Managed Services Market:

The Top Companies in Managed Services Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), and Cisco (US).

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