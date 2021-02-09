ManagedMethods Launches Industry-Leading Student Cyber Safety Monitoring Powered by Artificial Intelligence

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagedMethods, the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts, today announced the launch of its Signals student safety monitoring feature.

Signals by ManagedMethods is an AI-powered student safety monitoring feature that helps administrators detect when a student is in crisis and in danger of potentially harming themselves. It does this by monitoring district Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 accounts for distress signals, and hidden cries for help. Upon detection, Signals sends alerts to designated school administrators in real-time. These alerts include the information needed to understand the incident, allowing for quick response to a student in need.

"We have put a tremendous amount of effort into developing the K-12 education industry's leading AI technology for student safety monitoring over this past year," said Charlie Sander, Chief Executive Officer at ManagedMethods. "Student safety is such an important focal point in making—and keeping—schools safe. We're proud to see Signals already making a positive impact on students and staff in schools today."

Toxicity detection is the newest feature to be added to Signals. Toxicity detection uses AI trained specifically for the education environment to detect toxic content in district accounts. With this new addition, ManagedMethods Signals detects and alerts school administrators to the following potentially harmful behavior:

Identity Attacks: Content involving discriminatory behavior based on race, sexuality, gender, or other identities

Content involving discriminatory behavior based on race, sexuality, gender, or other identities Insults: Content aiming an insult at an individual

Content aiming an insult at an individual Obscene: Sexually explicit or vulgar content, including profanity

Sexually explicit or vulgar content, including profanity Threats: Content containing threats of physical violence or emotional harm

Content containing threats of physical violence or emotional harm Self-Harm: Content signaling an individual's intent to physically harm themselves

Students often leave clues about their thoughts and actions online, and often write about them in documents and emails. Safety signals can also be hidden within uploaded images to cloud-based drives, such as Google Drive, SharePoint, and OneDrive. With more students spending more time online, Signals by ManagedMethods can help schools better detect these hidden signals early on, and protect their students both online and offline.

ManagedMethods will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 11, at 11:30 a.m. MT to demonstrate Signals by ManagedMethods. We will be joined by the Director of Information Technology at a K-12 school who will share his own experiences and stories about using ManagedMethods to detect student safety signals in the cloud. Please visit the ManagedMethods Signals Demo Webinar registration page to sign up and learn more.

For more information on ManagedMethods and the company's award-winning cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts, please visit ManagedMethods.com.

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods is the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts. The platform monitors district Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 email, file sharing, chat, and video apps 24/7/365 and provides award-winning cloud security that empowers school districts with full visibility and control of their cloud environment.

ManagedMethods makes Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 security easy — no proxy, no agent, no extension and no special training needed. The platform helps school districts secure sensitive student, staff, and district data using machine learning-powered threat protection against malware and phishing schemes, and detects abnormal behavior to protect against account takeovers and the loss of sensitive district data. It also monitors for student safety signals, such as cyberbullying, self-harm, racial and LGBTQ discrimination, threats of violence, and domestic abuse in both text and image content.

ManagedMethods is the K-12 education industry's only Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity and student safety platform that can be deployed in minutes with no special training and zero impact on users or network speed. For more information, please visit ManagedMethods.com.

