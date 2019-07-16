ManagedWay Partners with Transtelco For High Speed Data Transport to Mexico

TROY, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagedWay, a premier provider of Dedicated Internet, Cloud Hosting, and Colocation Facilities today announced a partnership with Transtelco to strengthen networking between the United States and Mexico.

Transtelco owns and operates a state-of-the-art long-haul and metropolitan resilient fiber network in Mexico and along the Southwestern U.S. with more than 7,500 miles of dedicated fiber providing multiple, redundant international routes for global organizations looking to connect multiple facilities within Mexico to their U.S. counterparts.

"The partnership with Transtelco is a perfect fit for us, as it complements our network and brings significant benefit to our customers – seamless connectivity between facilities in the United States and Mexico," said Robert Sanders, President and CEO of ManagedWay. "We vetted a number of providers before selecting Transtelco due to its unique ability to efficiently and transparently transport data across the border at multiple, redundant locations."

Recognized for its outstanding client support and customizable solutions, ManagedWay has attracted thousands of business customers, including in the automotive and manufacturing sector where doing business in Mexico is commonplace. The partnership with Transtelco brings expanded capabilities, speed, reliability, and diverse network routing to businesses with operations on both sides of the southern border.

"Our network was specifically built with companies like ManagedWay in mind," said Arturo Iglesias, CTO of Transtelco. "Since our founding, we've concentrated on all aspects of U.S.-Mexico connectivity and do it better than anyone. We're excited to deliver our finely tuned efficiencies and robust connectivity to ManagedWay's current and prospective clients, in order to build the right solution for each and every one of them. Transtelco brings Managed Way to the premise."

By fortifying connectivity between the two countries, ManagedWay is now even better equipped to secure business opportunities in the automotive and manufacturing industries that are concentrated near its metro Detroit headquarters or near a major economic zone in Mexico. Additionally, ManagedWay has a host of clients in higher education, financial services, healthcare, technology and other industries that value ManagedWay's vastly expanded international network that offers speeds up to 100Gbps.

ManagedWay's Troy, MI. facility is a premier data center that is both technologically and geographically ideal for security and market accessibility. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association rated Troy as a top ten city in the United States safest from natural disasters. The area is also situated in an excellent location in terms of market accessibility, meaning that it sits within 500 miles of a high percentage of the U.S. and Canadian population. The partnership with Transtelco further strengthens ManagedWay's value proposition by adding world class enterprise grade connectivity to Mexico.

