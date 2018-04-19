Management change in Moberg Pharma

On October 1st 2018, Kjell Rensfeldt, VP Research and Development, will retire from Moberg Pharma, but remain with the company in a part-time role as Senior Adviser. The process of finding his replacement has started.

"With extensive knowledge and experience, Kjell has contributed to the evolution of Moberg Pharma, especially through the development of Kerasal Nail® and MOB-015, where he has been instrumental. I've had the pleasure of working with Kjell since 2007 and I am highly grateful for his efforts over the years. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in his role as Senior Advisor to the company", says Peter Wolpert, CEO Moberg Pharma.

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9.30 a.m. CET on April 19th, 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Wolpert, CEO, telephone: +1 908 432 22 03 (US), +46 70 735 71 35, e-mail: peter.wolpert@mobergpharma.se

Anna Ljung, CFO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

