Management Concepts Announces Presentations at ASMC PDI 2018

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Concepts, today announced their attendance of The National Professional Development Institute (PDI), the premier training event of the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC), from May 28th to June 1st in Denver, Colorado.

Management Concepts will lead four mini-courses, one workshop, and exhibit at Booth #201 to showcase training courses and consulting solutions in support of the DoD FM Certification Program.

Robert Black, Senior Instructor at Management Concepts will lead:

Internal Controls: Meeting Federal Requirements for Accountability on June 1 st at 9:15am

at Cost Benefit Analysis on May 31 st at 9:15am

Phil Davidson, Senior Instructor at Management Concepts will lead:

Antideficiency Act (ADA): The 4-4-4 Plan to Avoid Violations on June 1 st at 3:45pm

at Budgeting and Accounting: Making the Connection on May 31 st at 2:00pm

Ralph Charlip, Instructor at Management Concepts will lead:

Leading Teams on June 1 st at 9:15am

The company will also host a learning event to meet with government leaders and professionals across all industries and agencies on Wednesday, May 30th from 5pm to 8pm in the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

Management Concepts presence at PDI creates an opportunity for the company to support the President's Management Agenda and the Office of Personnel Management in training and sharing resource management knowledge and best practices to meet the complex challenges of today's fiscal environment.

To view the full PDI program, visit https://engage.asmconline.org/pdi2018/program

About Management Concepts

Management Concepts is the nation's premier provider of professional development, performance improvement, and talent management solutions for the public sector. Since 1973, we've collaborated with and supported every major agency in the Federal government, thousands of state and local government offices, numerous non-profit organizations and universities, and hundreds of corporations; unleashing the potential of more than one million individuals and enhancing the performance of teams and organizations.

To learn more about Management Concepts, visit http://www.managementconcepts.com

