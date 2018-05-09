Management Concepts Partners with Pivotal Practices Consulting Under the Small Business Association's Mentor-Protégé Program

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Concepts, the nation's premier provider of professional development, performance improvement and human capital solutions for the public sector, and Pivotal Practices Consulting, a leadership training company focused on promoting engaged and inclusive workplaces, today announced a new joint-venture under the Small Business Association's Mentor-Protégé Program.

The Mentor-Protégé Program was designed by the Small Business Association to enhance and improve protégé firms' ability to successfully compete for Federal contracts by pairing them with approved mentors to provide protégé firms with business development assistance. Management Concepts is leveraging 40 years of Federal contracting experience to provide Pivotal with technical and management assistance; financial assistance; and trade education per the Mentor-Protégé agreement.

"Our mentor relationship with Pivotal Practices aligns directly with our mission to help build a better government by supporting the Federal workforce with professional development opportunities," says Steve Maier, President of Management Concepts. "Pivotal Practices has a bright future and we're excited to share our experience in growing a successful business and contribute to their success."

"We're gracious for the opportunity to learn from Management Concepts how to become more competitive and to accelerate our growth. They are the leader in Federal workforce training and solutions," says Patrina Clark, President of Pivotal Practices Consulting. "We're excited to nurture our relationship and look forward to future collaborations."

About Management Concepts

Management Concepts is the nation's premier provider of professional development, performance improvement, and talent management solutions for the public sector. Since 1973, we've collaborated with and supported every major agency in the Federal government, thousands of state and local government offices, numerous non-profit organizations and universities, and hundreds of corporations, unleashing the potential of more than one million individuals and enhancing the performance of teams and organizations.

To learn more about Management Concepts, visit http://www.managementconcepts.com

About Pivotal Practices

Pivotal Practices Consulting LLC (Pivotal) supports organizational leaders in developing and implementing breakthrough talent leadership solutions that lead to fully engaged and inclusive workplaces. By facilitating a collaborative, strengths-based, client-centric approach, Pivotal Practices Consulting ensures that the solutions delivered support meaningful and lasting change.

To learn more about Pivotal Practices Consulting, visit http://pivotalpractices.com

Contact Information

Michelle Clark

703.270.4023

mclark@managementconcepts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/management-concepts-partners-with-pivotal-practices-consulting-under-the-small-business-associations-mentor-protege-program-300644011.html

SOURCE Management Concepts

Related Links

http://www.managementconcepts.com

