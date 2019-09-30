Management Information Systems Degrees Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCollegePlan has recently published several rankings centered around technology degree programs. One of these focuses on online Master's degrees in Management Information Systems. This field is one that sits at the crux of human and information systems and seeks to optimize them. It is a newer academic discipline, but the degrees have been growing in popularity -- so much so, that you can earn one entirely online.

There are several different concentration areas that students can explore as well, from business analytics to software development, cybersecurity, and more. This is a growing field, and if you are interested in getting in early, a master's degree is a perfect way to secure yourself a career. What's more, you can do so without ever leaving your home thanks to the extensive availability of these degrees online.

OnlineCollegePlan recently created a ranking of such programs. The article is titled the 30 Best Online Masters in Management Information Systems, and you can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-online-masters-in-management-information-systems-programs/

The full list of schools in ascending order is as follows:

1. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ)

2. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

3. Florida State University (Tallahassee, FL)

4. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

5. Friends University (Wichita, KS)

6. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

7. University of Michigan-Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)

8. Marist College (Poughkeepsie, NY)

9. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

10. Concordia University-Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

11. George Washington University (Washington, DC)

12. University of Illinois at Springfield (Springfield, IL)

13. Mississippi State University (Mississippi State, MS)

14. Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL)

15. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, FL)

16. University of Illinois (Champaign, IL)

17. University of the Cumberlands (Williamsburg, KY)

18. Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla, MO)

19. University of Maine (Orono, ME)

20. Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ)

21. Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

22. West Texas A&M University (Canyon, TX)

23. Dakota State University (Madison, SD)

24. Tarleton State University (Stephenville, TX)

25. University of Arizona (Tucson, AZ)

26. Minot State University (Minot, ND)

27. Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, OK)

28. University of Colorado Denver (Denver, CO)

29. Bellevue University (Bellevue, NE)

30. Wright State University (Dayton, OH)

OnlineCollegePlan offers many resources for students seeking information and guidance when it comes to earning an online college degree, regardless of their level of education. You can visit their Ultimate Guide for Online College at the link below:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-colleges/

