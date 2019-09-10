Management Recruiters International (MRI), a Global Leader in Executive Search, Talent Advisory and Professional Services and People 2.0, Provider of Technology-Enabled Workforce Deployment Solutions, Announce Global Alliance

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two titans and leaders in their respective industry sectors, Management Recruiters International, Inc. (MRI) a global leader in talent advisory and professional services and People 2.0, a trusted worldwide provider of technology-enabled workforce deployment solutions, today announced an exclusive strategic alliance to drive value and provide specialized solutions to their clients.

The combination of People 2.0's best-in-class workforce deployment platform and MRI's unparalleled array of talent advisory and training services, brings together two global powerhouses to provide a seamless overall experience throughout the contingent talent placement process.

"At MRI, we are intimately aware of the challenges recruitment firms face in our ever-changing industry," said Bert Miller, MRI President and CEO. "Our job is to provide the expert guidance and access to resources that create a competitive advantage. In addition to sourcing permanent and contingent talent for our clients, MRI offices can now provide an end-to-end solution by adding EOR and AOR deployment options on a global scale. At the same time, People 2.0's talent search and recruiting clients gain direct access to MRI's powerful organizational development, marketing support, and strategic planning services and tools, creating incremental value for clients of both companies."

"We believe this unique strategic alliance empowers clients of MRI and People 2.0 in a major way," added Charles Miller and Erik Vonk, co-CEOs of People 2.0. "Search and recruiting firms around the world now gain competitive advantages through access to a comprehensive and unparalleled set of tools which are designed to strengthen their operations and enable them to combine talent sourcing with workforce deployment options."

About MRI

MRI operates MRINetwork®, one of the largest talent advisory and professional services providers to recruitment organizations in the world, comprised of nearly 400 independent search and recruitment firms spanning four continents. Over its more than 50-year history, MRI has provided to thousands of independent search and recruitment firms an unparalleled array of services, including learning and talent development, organizational development, marketing support and content, strategic planning and performance management systems. In addition, through MRINetwork, MRI provides member firms with a unique forum for collaborative learning, mentoring, benchmarking and rewards, further contributing to their success potential. www.mrinetwork.com

About People 2.0

People 2.0 offers employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) workforce deployment options around the world to market makers in talent including search, - and recruiting firms, staffing agencies, managed services providers, recruiting process outsourcers, online job platforms, vendor management services and consulting, - and contracting companies. www.people20.com

