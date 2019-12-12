Management Solutions Appoints Sherry Browder As President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Solutions, one of the nation's most successful performance management and consulting services firms, today announced the appointment of leading industry professional Sherry Browder as president of the company's extensive Government Services sector across the United States.

Browder joins Management Solutions from URS/CH2M Oak Ridge (UCOR), where she was Reindustrialization Manager. She has more than 30 years of leadership and project management experience in engineering, environmental restoration and compliance, and has worked with multiple state and federal agencies including the DOE, DOD, DHS, EPA and NASA. She will play a key role in leading Management Solutions' Government Services sector as it continues to grow its market position and expand the services offered to new and existing customers.

"The appointment of a seasoned veteran like Sherry Browder to the Management Solutions team demonstrates our ambition and drive to grow our business in the government sector," commented Misty Mayes, Management Solutions founder. "Her leadership and business development acumen are unrivaled, and her arrival is a significant step in the evolution of the company."

Mayes will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer and will focus on growing the company's Commercial Services sector and rapidly expanding consulting practices.

"The experience of working at UCOR alongside some incredible professionals has truly been formative in my career, but this opportunity to lead Management Solutions' Government Services sector was simply too big to pass up," commented Sherry Browder. "The company has achieved remarkable growth under Misty Mayes' leadership, and her vision for where we can take the business is completely compelling. I'm excited to get this chance to work with the amazing Management Solutions team as we enter a period of sustained and dynamic growth."

The appointment of Browder is a key element of Management Solutions' growth strategy, with Mayes also announcing the launch of a new operating division to meet the rapidly growing demand for performance management and consulting services across multiple commercial industries.

Construction Solutions is a new division that will help Management Solutions drive significant expansion in the project management/construction management of significant civil engineering initiatives in both the Commercial and Government sector. The company already has extensive experience in the industry, and will broaden its reach and remit with this new business unit. The Construction Solutions division will be led by Sam Mayes, PE, PMP, a 30-year civil engineering veteran, and formerly CFO and Vice President of Client Services Management Solutions.

"Our new Construction Solutions division is something that the industry has really been demanding for some time, and will build on our extensive experience in the engineering and construction industries," Mayes added. "Technological advancements and regulations are driving the importance of operational efficiency and compliance in achieving project success and cost efficiencies. Both Sherry and Sam will play critical roles in executing our strategy to drive growth and further leverage the reach of our brand across multiple industries."

About Management Solutions

Management Solutions is a national award-winning performance management and consulting services firm that specializes in improving organizational performance through proven sustainable solutions, customized to meet its clients and partners' needs. Management Solutions consistently delivers significant cost reductions, improved efficiencies, expedited project completion and increased business value to its clients. Its Gold Standard performance management and consulting services ensure its clients the best, most reliable and innovative business solutions.

Editorial Contacts:

Jeff Hooper

Boldsquare

865-805-5435

jeff@boldsquare.com

SOURCE Management Solutions

Related Links

http://www.managementsolutionsllc.com

