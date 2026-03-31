Management Support Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Reaffirming Commitment to Long-Term Stewardship and Legacy

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Support, a premier owner and operator of more than 14,200 apartment homes across Arizona and Texas, today announced a strategic transition of its executive leadership team. Following the passing of the company's founder and owner, Dr. Edward Frankel, the firm has elevated three veteran executives to lead the next era of the company's 58-year legacy.

Michael Kron, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Scott Ferguson, formerly Vice President of Real Estate, will now serve as Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Ben Daniels, previously Assistant Legal Counsel, has been appointed General Counsel.

These appointments solidify a veteran executive core that includes Scott DiMascio, who continues as Chief Financial Officer. This leadership team brings decades of combined experience within Management Support to their respective roles, ensuring total operational continuity and a steadfast commitment to the company's evolving vision.

"Management Support has always been defined by its dedication to our communities," said Michael Kron, Chief Executive Officer. "While we mourn the loss of our founder, our direction remains clear. We are moving forward with a leadership team deeply rooted in this company's operations and committed to fostering a culture where our people and properties can thrive. We are honored to continue the work Dr. Frankel began, maintaining a shared focus on the long-term health of our portfolio and the resident experience."

As a vertically integrated owner-operator, Management Support remains dedicated to its Gold Standard of maintenance and resident service. The transition ensures that the portfolio—spanning Arizona to Texas—will continue to be managed with the same personal touch and institutional scale that has defined the brand for nearly six decades.

"Our strength lies in our independence and our hands-on approach to ownership," added Scott Ferguson, COO. "These changes reinforce a foundation that allows us to invest even more deeply in our people and properties."

About Management Support: Founded over 58 years ago, Management Support is a private owner and operator of multifamily communities. With a portfolio of approximately 14,200 apartment homes, the company focuses on providing resort-style amenities and exceptional living environments across the Southwest. By maintaining a "people-first" culture and a Gold Standard of property care, Management Support continues to empower the journeys of its residents and team members alike. For more information, visit www.rentanapt.com.

SOURCE Management Support