ManageMowed Brings Consistency to Business Properties in Landscaping

As Commercial Landscaping Remains Fragmented in 2026, a Commercial-Only Landscape Management Franchise Simplifies Oversight for Property Managers

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As commercial property owners and managers enter 2026 facing a landscaping industry defined by fragmentation and inconsistency, ManageMowed, the landscaping for business franchise, is helping businesses eliminate vendor chaos with a structured, end-to-end landscape management model built specifically for commercial properties.

Commercial Landscaping: A Fragmented Industry

James Jakobsen & Peter Roberts, Co-Founders of ManageMowed

Despite generating more than $180 billion annually, the U.S. landscaping industry remains widely fragmented, with market share dispersed among over 700,000 independent operators lacking standardized systems and accountability. For commercial properties – where landscaping directly affects safety, compliance, curb appeal, and brand perception – this fragmentation creates unnecessary risk and operational burden, which ManageMowed solves by providing a single point of contact that ensures consistent service, professional oversight, and clear communication across every site.

A Long-Standing Problem for Commercial Property Managers

For years, property managers have been forced to coordinate multiple landscaping vendors, follow up on missed work, respond to tenant complaints, and address issues only after they escalate. While many providers focus on residential or small-scale jobs, commercial properties require a higher standard of professionalism, documentation, and responsiveness.

"Commercial landscaping hasn't evolved at the same pace as property management itself," said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. "Property managers are expected to deliver consistency across their portfolios, but the industry hasn't given them the tools or structure to do that easily. That's the gap we set out to solve."

A Commercial-Only Model Built for Accountability

ManageMowed serves exclusively small to mid-sized commercial properties, like retail centers, gas stations, and multi-location business portfolios, allowing the company to tailor its systems entirely around commercial needs. Instead of performing landscape labor directly, ManageMowed oversees a network of vetted local vendors and provides each property with a dedicated account manager who handles scheduling, conducts regular quality checks, documents site conditions, and maintains clear, proactive communication.

This approach delivers:

A single point of contact for all landscape maintenance

Consistent service standards across properties

Faster response times and clearer communication

Ongoing quality control and safety oversight

Reduced administrative burden for property managers

Bringing Order to an Inconsistent Industry

As commercial real estate and property operations grow more complex, the demand for dependable, professionally managed services continues to rise. ManageMowed's model blends local vendor expertise with centralized oversight, bringing structure, transparency, and accountability to a category long defined by unpredictability.

"Our goal is to make landscaping a non-issue for our clients," said James Jakobsen, co-founder of ManageMowed. "Once we're managing a property, our clients know the work is being handled consistently, correctly, and without constant follow-up."

For more information, please visit www.managemowed.com.

About ManageMowed

ManageMowed is a commercial landscape management company serving small to mid-sized business properties across the United States. Focused exclusively on commercial clients, the company provides end-to-end oversight of landscape maintenance by managing vetted local vendors with standardized processes, proactive communication, and ongoing quality control. Founded in 1999, ManageMowed helps property managers simplify operations and maintain consistent standards across their portfolios.

