Manager of the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ Announces Its Availability via LPL Financial's Manager Access Network (MAN)

Rarely Has a Hybrid RIA Made Its Proprietary Portfolio Strategies Available to Other RIAs/FAs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWAIM® announces that its four (4) total portfolio strategies – from Low Growth to Aggressive Growth – are now available to LPL Financial's Hybrid RIA and Independent RIA Networks. Financial advisors at these firms may access the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ via its participation within the LPL Financial Manager Access Network (MAN) – managers and strategies of separately managed accounts.

"We're very eager to share our proprietary portfolio strategies with our RIA and independent financial advisor colleagues throughout LPL's network," Illán said. "These are the same investment offerings that have been the foundation to our firm's own direct retail asset gathering growth and retention success rates. Sharing intellectual capital with colleagues has been at the core of our firm's values since establishing the practice in 2005. This is the logical next step."

About AWAIM®

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM) is an SEC registered investment adviser offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite to RIAs, independent financial advisors, and HNW investors directly. Headquartered in Century City and founded by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán. For more information and regulatory disclosures, please visit alignewealth.com.

An independent review of the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite composites since inception has been conducted and found that AWAIM appropriately and accurately calculated the performance in all material respects. To request the latest portfolio strategy Fact Sheets, please contact your Investment Advisor Representative. Consult with your financial advisor to determine the most appropriate portfolio strategy for your specific goals, objectives, and risk tolerance.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide.

Investment advisory services offered through Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM), an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. AWAIM and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Media Contact

Ivan Illán, AIF®, CFS®

Founder & Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

(310) 795-0622 ext. 101

SOURCE Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM)