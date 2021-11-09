ManageXR is Now Preloaded on Pico VR Headsets in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageXR, an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices, today announced that it is now a preferred VR device management solution for all Pico devices. As a result, ManageXR now comes preloaded on Pico devices, including the Neo 3 and G2 4K headsets, in the United States.

ManageXR enables small, midsize, and enterprise companies to manage VR devices at scale. As companies use VR to train employees, doctors use VR to treat patients, and schools use VR to teach students, they face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to organization-wide solutions. ManageXR is the core infrastructure that enables organizations to scale their VR deployments, giving admins the power to remotely control every aspect of their VR device fleet. Features include app and file distribution, home screen customization, control of security settings, and more.

ManageXR's native integration allows Pico device owners to skip a major step in the device setup process. Instead of having to plug each device into a computer to install ManageXR, Pico users can now activate ManageXR directly on their device to load their remotely configured apps, files, and device settings.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Pico to make ManageXR more easily accessible to companies that are deploying VR programs," said Luke Wilson, Founder and CEO of ManageXR. "This is a huge win for admins, as it takes a full step out of the supply chain. Non-technical end users can follow a couple simple steps to bring a device from a blank slate to fully configured in less than 2 minutes."

ManageXR's embedded solution on new Pico headsets is perfect for companies that are deploying devices to end users in the field. Rather than requiring admins or IT groups to load apps and configure devices, the end user can get up and running simply by inputting a code.

"The configuration and ongoing management of devices is a significant challenge for companies of all sizes," said Leland Hedges, General Manager of Pico Interactive in Europe. "This partnership with ManageXR enables our customers to confidently scale their use of VR and unlock powerful new workflows in their businesses."

Though the preload is currently limited to Pico devices in the United States, Pico users can continue to use ManageXR anywhere in the world, using ManageXR's streamlined Device Setup Tool where the preload is not available. Customers can also work with ManageXR to set up devices on their behalf, enabling end users to receive hardware that is fully configured and ready-to-go out of the box.

About ManageXR

ManageXR solves the challenge of working with XR at scale. Whether you are managing one device or thousands, ManageXR enables users to distribute content, customize the user experience, maintain security, and troubleshoot devices, all in just a few clicks. ManageXR is based in San Francisco, California. For more information or to schedule a ManageXR demo, visit www.managexr.com .

Connect with ManageXR on LinkedIn and our Website .

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of "user-first design."

To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

SOURCE ManageXR

Related Links

www.managexr.com

