Managing a Food Intolerance During the Holidays? Use Intoleran

The Clean Enzyme-Based Supplement Is an Effective Way to Enjoy the Festive Foods Without Paying the Price After the Fact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are an under-studied area of nutritional health that affects as much as 20% of the population . Part of the issue is the wide variety of potential causes behind the health condition, which can stem from dairy, fructose, FODMAPS, histamines, and other edible culprits.

Those who manage food intolerances often adopt certain diets and shop in a way that limits or avoids troublesome foods. This is useful for the majority of the year, but it can be challenging living with an intolerance during the holiday season. The festive period of the year is marked by multiple social occasions and many unique foods. In other words, individuals spend a lot of time away from home eating foods that they didn't prepare.

For someone trying to avoid a subtle digestive troublemaker like lactose or sucrose, it can be a nightmare trying to navigate eating during the holidays. It's impossible to control what food choices will be available at any given event. Even ingredient lists (and their hidden intolerant items) are hard to find once a dish has been opened and emptied into a festive bowl or plate. This leaves many with no option but to abstain from partaking, even if they're hungry or want to sample a certain holiday dish.

Fortunately, Intoleran is making it easier to regain a sense of control (and enjoyment) during the holiday fun.

"Our mission is to help people enjoy their food again," says Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "Thoughtful diets are an important first step, but you can't always follow a diet, especially when you're away from home eating unusual — albeit delicious — end-of-year edibles. That's a large part of why we've developed our range of digestive enzymes."

Intoleran's supplements are made in the company's state-of-the-art facility in the Netherlands using simple, clean formulas that focus on one thing: supporting the digestive system by providing enzymes that are missing due to a food intolerance. The company has multiple products that target different intolerances, such as lactose, starch, sucrose, and carbohydrates. Its quatrase forte product goes even further by combining a potent mix of multiple enzymes that can reduce bloating, gas, and other IBS symptoms after eating.

For those managing a food intolerance this holiday season, Intoleran can help. The company has an online intolerance check to identify and specify digestive concerns. It also has a staff of professional dieticians to answer questions and talk through options. This targeted digestive support allows those with an intolerance to enjoy their holiday treats again without worrying about paying the price afterward.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Anderson Spaur

(954) 613-7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Intoleran