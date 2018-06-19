Managing Director at Sheaff Brock is a Contributor to Investopedia.com

Investopedia.com is the world's leading source of financial and investment information online. Owned by InterActive Corp (IAC), this privately owned website focuses on investing education and financial news, with more than 28 million unique visitors per month and close to 100 million monthly page views. Content on Investopedia.com ranges from market news to retirement strategies, and from investing education to insights from industry professionals.

Gilreath, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Sheaff Brock and a 30-plus year veteran in the financial industry, applied and was accepted to Investopedia's Advisor Insights program. His first Investopedia.com article, within "Advisor Insights" and titled "New Tax Laws Make Muni Bonds Appealing," was published June 8, 2018. As an Advisor Insights member, he will continue to contribute ongoing investment education information and strategic investment perspectives to the online financial resource.

As a founding principal of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, Dave shares responsibility for setting investment policy, asset allocation, and security selection for the company's managed accounts. He has contributed to the investment column of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the financial markets column for ABCNews.com, and the Investor Toolkit on CNBC.com.

Gilreath is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and Investopedia.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managing-director-at-sheaff-brock-is-a-contributor-to-investopediacom-300668898.html

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sheaffbrock.com

