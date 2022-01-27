Managing Hard Waste in Multi-Unit Developments

Waste Sense explains that unless the waste dumpers are caught in the act or there is evidence on CCTV footage, it can be nearly impossible to find out who is doing it. Since rubbish can't just be left in communal areas, it needs to be removed.

Removal of dumped hard rubbish can be costly for the owners corporation if the problem is occurring frequently. Waste Sense says that while waste management companies aren't contracted to pick up hard waste, it may be beneficial for owners corporations to organise hard waste collection services throughout the year.

Additionally, Waste Sense says it's important for owners corporations to encourage best practice behaviour by all residents. They should be educating tenants about managing their own hard waste and reminding them that common areas are not dumping grounds. Ensuring adequate signage is around stressing the importance of proper waste management is one step owners corporations can take. Waste Sense says some councils offer hard waste collection services, while others provide tip vouchers and these services should be communicated to all residents.

