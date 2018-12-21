Managing High Inventory Volume with Security Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper evident tape company, American Casting and Manufacturing shares tips for managing high inventory with security seals.

Managing inventory is an important part of any business. But as inventory amounts increase, this task gets more and more difficult. Good inventory management not only saves you money by accurately stocking product based on demand, but it also helps save money by decreasing unintentional loss like theft, tampering, or damage.

In order to help companies of all industries better manage their high inventory volume, American Casting and Manufacturing shares ways that security seals can help manage high inventory volume.

Safekeeping from external factors. Security seals keep your inventory safe and secure from a number of things that could negatively affect the items. Tampering, temperature, moisture, and a number of other things are sealed out of whatever container your inventory is sealed in.

Inventory counting. When volume is high, manually counting and tracking inventory is time consuming and leaves a lot of room for human error. Security seals can be barcoded per your custom need. This allows you to create a digital system for taking inventory, removing the possibility of human error and streamlining the process.

Record keeping. When you are able to more accurately count and track your inventory, your recordkeeping system becomes stronger as well. Labeled seals, whether with barcodes or alphanumerical markings, gives you a better way to document each item and log any notable instances. If an item needs to be removed for any reason, it's easy to document that if the seal contains an identifier.

Evidence of tampering or damage. The previous two tips are all secondary benefits to the primary purpose of security seals: increased security. The presence of security seals alone deters tampering or theft, both internal and external. Since security seals are tamper-evident, if something were to happen, you could tell immediately. This lets you quickly and easily remove and document any items that are not fit to be kept in inventory.

Security seals are a crucial part of keeping your inventory safe and organized in a time of high volume.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident tape company, a New York based is a family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 quality management systems.

