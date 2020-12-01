Managing Interfaces on Major Projects Now Easier with Interface Connect

Matt McKinley, General Manager at Coreworx said of the release, "Interface Connect is more than just a new version of the software -it's a realignment of fitting our tools to user purpose and current technological needs. It demonstrates the path forward for future Coreworx software releases. We will continue to invest in best-of-class information management process automation and advanced collaboration tools for projects. We seek to continually refine the user experience, improving project execution outcomes that meet the ever-changing needs of modern users."

Kelly Maloney, Senior Product Manager, added, "Interface Connect has been designed with customer input to ensure user-friendly compliance to proven interface management processes. The user-focused experience aims to drive seamless adoption by all parties and allow the team to concentrate on collaboration alignment that helps reduce project risk instead of figuring out how to use software tools. We're extremely proud of what our team is delivering to our customers in this solution and we're very happy to announce that is now available for deployment on projects."

To learn more about Interface Connect, visit www.coreworx.com/interface_connect or register for the December 10th demonstration webinar.

About Coreworx

Coreworx is a software and services company that provides project information management and advanced collaboration solutions, including document control software and interface management software, for the world's engineering and construction projects. Coreworx solutions service a portfolio of projects valued at over $1 trillion across 40 countries, on more than 2,000 projects with 100,000+ users.

Coreworx software enables EPCs, owner-operators, and contractors to automate best practices, mitigate business risk, and improve performance to budget throughout the entire project life cycle.

For more information, visit: www.coreworx.com

