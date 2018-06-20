BUFFALO, N.Y., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The managing owner of a Wyndham Garden franchise is investigating Wyndham Garden Hotels for possible breach of contract, including a potential class action in connection with the sudden and significant loss of Wyndham-generated reservations beginning in the fall of 2016 and continuing to date. The owner claims that Wyndham Garden Hotel's apparent careless reduction of its advertising budget, implementation of a new substandard website, and other management and business practices have resulted in a significant loss of reservations.
If you have information regarding the above or have been a franchisee of Wyndham Garden that has suffered declining business as a result of the above actions or you wish to obtain additional information about the matter, please contact Carl Paladino, Esq. either via email: cpaladino@ellicottdevelopment.com or by telephone: 716-852-8222.
Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan and Pierce represent the Wyndham Garden franchisee. This is attorney advertising. Prior results do not guaranty similar outcomes.
Contact:
Carl Paladino
716.852.8222
cpaladino@ellicottdevelopment.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managing-owner-investigates-wyndham-reservations-decline-in-fall-of-2016-at-his-wyndham-garden-hotel-in-amherst-new-york-300669413.html
SOURCE Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce
Share this article