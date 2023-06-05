Managing partner of a leading bookkeeping firm partners with Edtech powerhouse to launch mentorship program, 'Bookkeeping Blueprint'

The high value educational course will teach aspiring entrepreneurs the art of bookkeeping and tax advisory.

PHOENIX, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Bontrager, managing partner of leading CPA firm 'TrueBooks', partnered with EdTech powerhouse New Reach Education to share his expertise with aspiring bookkeepers and entrepreneurs through 'Bookkeeping Blueprint'. The course is anticipated to launch on June 22, 2023.

Matt Bontrager is a Certified Public Accountant and highly sought after keynote speaker working to transform bookkeeping and tax preparation through innovative strategies and top-tier talent development.

Matt Bontrager, CPA Managing Partner at TrueBooks Founder of Bookkeeping Blueprint
When asked about the upcoming launch of his mentorship program, Bontrager said, "Bookkeeping Blueprint is for everyone! Whether you're sixteen or sixty years old. I will be able to effectively lead and show you how to leverage this program to change your life through bookkeeping! I will know this program is successful the day one of my students scales to half a million dollars in their first year!"

Bookkeeping Blueprint is a high value educational course, mentorship, and community is the first of its kind utilizing A.I. as a cornerstone in building and scaling 7-figure bookkeeping businesses. See how to get involved here www.bookkeeping-blueprint.com

Ranked in the top 20 agencies for growth in 2022, Bontrager's portfolio exemplifies the top-tier service and innovation that he provides which has served as a catalyst to helping hundreds of businesses save millions of dollars. Matt has mastered the world of bookkeeping and tax advisory, with partner Ryan Pineda & celebrity entrepreneur, proving his visionary status by building a 7-Figure business in under 4 years.

New Reach Education (NRE), created in 2018, is a company based in Tempe, Arizona, focused on investment and financial education. When New Reach Education's CEO, Josiah Grimes, was asked about this partnership he said, "Bookkeeping Blueprint is such an incredible addition to the NRE brand portfolio because it offers a low barrier to entry for entrepreneurs looking to unlock financial freedom. Matt managed to succinctly combine conventional methods of bookkeeping, with new methods that utilize modern technology. His approach will allow aspiring entrepreneurs to stay ahead of the curve and effectively generate wealth."

The NRE mission is to unlock financial freedom for millions through practical, actionable education. NRE created leading mentorship programs such as 'SubTo' and 'AstroFlipping', run by A&E co-stars and top real estate investors, Pace Morby and Jamil Damji, among other top-ranked courses. To check out the full portfolio of brands represented by New Reach check it out here, www.newreacheducation.com

Devon Greene
215-214-9547
PR Manager
[email protected]
www.NewReachEducation.com

SOURCE New Reach Education

