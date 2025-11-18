Managing Placebo Risk in Dermatology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the scientific factors that lead to higher placebo response in dermatology studies. The featured speakers will share practical operational strategies to minimize placebo risk through design, site training and patient management. Attendees will learn how new levels of regulatory transparency from EMA and FDA affect oversight and accountability. The speakers will share best practices for documentation and communication that reinforce compliance and study integrity. Attendees will gain insight into frameworks to evaluate and reduce placebo variability from planning to closeout.

Under the Microscope: Science, Operations, and Regulation in Dermatology Trials

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Placebo response has long challenged dermatology trials, often making it difficult to distinguish actual treatment effect from perceived improvement. The problem is magnified in niche indications and rare diseases, where patient numbers are small and outcomes rely heavily on subjective or visible assessments. This webinar examines why placebo rates are disproportionately high in dermatology studies and how to address them effectively.

In today's research environment, the discussion around placebos has changed. As regulatory transparency increases, sponsors now face not only the scientific and operational challenge of managing placebo response but also the obligation to provide apparent, compliant oversight. The EMA's CTIS portal has broadened public access to trial data and documentation, and the FDA's compliance letters highlight how study design and implementation are being carefully scrutinized. These changes have reshaped expectations for how sponsors document, communicate and justify their trial strategies.

This webinar bridges the scientific, operational and regulatory perspectives behind placebo response in dermatology. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of what drives placebo variability, how to identify and mitigate risk early and how transparency is transforming accountability across the research ecosystem. From trial design and site training to documentation and regulatory interaction, this session offers practical insights for ensuring study integrity and protecting the credibility of results in an increasingly visible world.

Register for this webinar to learn how to manage placebo risk effectively in dermatology trials.

Join experts from TFS HealthScience, Mesfin James, Head of Regulatory Affairs; Mihály Imre, MD, PhD, Senior Medical Director; and Sonja VanWye, RN, MSN, Project Director, Dermatology, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Managing Placebo Risk in Dermatology Trials.

