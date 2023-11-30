Managing Project Quality - Virtual Webinar on Quality Planning, Project Quality Assurance, Control and Improvement

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing Project Quality" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project quality management is about planning, managing, monitoring, and maintaining project quality consistently from the beginning of the project to its end.

The true definition of quality however, ultimately rests with stakeholders and customers. In other words, project quality is about meeting both expectations of this group and deliverable specifications. Failure can have crushing direct and long-term outcomes for the project manager and the sponsoring organization.

This webinar will define the concept of project quality and the key elements that comprise it.

Course Agenda

  • The basics of project quality.
  • Quality Management.
  • Quality planning.
  • Project quality assurance.
  • Project quality control and quality improvement.

Speaker

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrbft

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hospital Hygiene Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2032, Featuring Ecolab, CenTrak, 3M, Xenex, AeroMed, Biovigil and More

Global Hospital Hygiene Management Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2032, Featuring Ecolab, CenTrak, 3M, Xenex, AeroMed, Biovigil and More

The "Global Hospital Hygiene Management Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Global Automotive Steering System Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Steer-by-Wire Technology is a Major Trend Gaining Momentum

Global Automotive Steering System Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - Steer-by-Wire Technology is a Major Trend Gaining Momentum

The "Global Automotive Steering System Market: Analysis By Technology, By Vehicle Type , By Sales Channel , By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.