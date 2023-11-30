Managing Project Quality - Virtual Webinar on Quality Planning, Project Quality Assurance, Control and Improvement

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managing Project Quality" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project quality management is about planning, managing, monitoring, and maintaining project quality consistently from the beginning of the project to its end.

The true definition of quality however, ultimately rests with stakeholders and customers. In other words, project quality is about meeting both expectations of this group and deliverable specifications. Failure can have crushing direct and long-term outcomes for the project manager and the sponsoring organization.



This webinar will define the concept of project quality and the key elements that comprise it.



Course Agenda

The basics of project quality.

Quality Management.

Quality planning.

Project quality assurance.

Project quality control and quality improvement.

Speaker



Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.



