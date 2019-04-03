Managing Risk of Software Audits the Focus of ISG Session at ISM2019 Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will share strategies for proactively managing the risk of software audits in an April 9 presentation at ISM2019, the Institute for Supply Management's annual conference in Houston.

Bill Huber, partner, and Michele Wang, consulting manager, ISG Network and Software Advisory Services, and Michael Baca, vice president, procurement and sourcing for Parsons Corporation, will deliver a presentation "Is Your Organization Ready for a Software Audit?" during a breakout session at 3:45 p.m. next Tuesday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The session will detail how ISG helped Parsons, a digitally enabled solutions provider focused on the defense, security and infrastructure markets, respond to a software compliance audit and secure an 81 percent reduction in liability, and how preparations for negotiations with another software provider reduced the proposed audit fee by 86 percent.

"Effective management of an enterprise software portfolio dramatically reduces long-term cost and compliance risks," Huber said. "When issues do arise, expert technical and commercial guidance in identifying and resolving 'false positives' from audit findings reduces exposure and strengthens the partnership between customers and enterprise software publishers. We look forward to discussing the work that ISG and Parsons did together to ensure low exposure and high reward."

To protect against costly and time-consuming software audits, Huber said firms should mount a strong offense in the form of a software asset management program that ensures licensing contracts adequately address risk at the outset and proactively manages the relationship with software vendors.

"Our session at ISM2019 will walk participants through software audit defense techniques, along with the entire software asset management cycle, starting with how to understand licensing entitlements and implement the right policies, processes, controls and organization design," he said. "The focus will include what to do if informed of an audit, and how to negotiate favorable audit terms in a software license agreement, for the maximum benefit of all parties."

