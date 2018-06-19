Managing The Future Of Work The Focus Of New Harvard Business School Executive Education Program

This program will include compelling discussion of case studies, lectures by HBS faculty, influential guest speakers, and discussions with highly accomplished peers, all centered on the challenges of moving beyond outdated workforce development models and redefining the workplace. The program will provide a unique personal case working group experience that will focus on forward-thinking issues.

"Strategic decisions depend on the ability to attract, retain, and improve productivity of talent in the workforce," said Joseph B. Fuller, Professor of Management Practice in General Management and faculty cochair of Managing the Future of Work. "Changing workforce demographics and the ferocious competition over the limited population of workers with scarce skills will make that increasingly difficult. Achieving and sustaining a competitive advantage in the future will mean having better, more productive employees with the right skillsets for the jobs of tomorrow."

Managing the Future of Work's curriculum will focus on the critical forces that are redefining the nature of work in advanced economies, including the workplace of the future, the "care" economy, the middle skills gap, global talent access, and spatial pressures. Participants will work in small teams to prepare cases from their respective organizations to review, discuss, and present to other participants.

"Supported by a groundbreaking curriculum and the latest organizational research, these lessons in the classroom not only give a fresh perspective on the nature of work, they also provide strategic operational frameworks that participants can implement on their own," said William R. Kerr, MBA Class of 1975 Professor of Entrepreneurial Management and faculty cochair of Managing the Future of Work. "As the nature of work continues to evolve, this program will allow participants to step back from daily routines and assess strategies for moving their organizations forward."

Managing the Future of Work is designed for people who hire, incentivize, or strategize with operational leaders in larger organizations in advanced economies, including senior leaders and human resources executives. Individual participants are welcome, but management teams are encouraged.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Managing the Future of Work will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, collaboration with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful, innovative global companies.

Program Details:

Managing the Future of Work will take place from October 21-24, 2018 on the Harvard Business School campus. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/programs/mfw for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

Joseph B. Fuller, Professor of Management Practice in General Management and faculty cochair of Managing the Future of Work.

William R. Kerr, MBA Class of 1975 Professor of Entrepreneurial Management and faculty cochair of Managing the Future of Work.

Christopher T. Stanton, Assistant Professor of Business Administration.

About Harvard Business School Executive Education:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2017, HBS faculty developed and delivered more than 60 Executive Education programs for leading organizations worldwide. Over 10,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in nine key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who make a difference by shaping the practices of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship around the world. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

