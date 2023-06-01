Managing the Workplace with Ease: Joan Raises the Bar by Introducing the Visitor Management Professional for Offices and Workspaces

MILIPITAS, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionect, and the team behind the Joan Workplace Management system, announced the upcoming release of their latest groundbreaking product: the Joan Visitor Management Professional (VMP). Expanding on the overarching mission to drive transformative change in workplace environments, the Joan VMP is a visitor registration solution crafted to optimize frontend efficiency in offices worldwide. Strengthening their commitment to delivering expedient solutions that address the evolving demands of modern workplaces, Joan VMP is available as an Early Bird offering in June, complete with pre-launch access. The official launch is set for July.

Joan Visitor management enables a digitalized registration process and a seamless connection between visitors and hosts. The check-in process is straightforward and reliable, collecting the data you need without getting in the way of your visitor's experience. Streamline your check-in process, automate compliance checks, maintain accurate records and enable a superior visitor management experience with Joan Visitor management.

"We firmly believe that an efficient and welcoming workplace is the key to increased productivity, happier employees, and ultimately a successful business," explained Rok Zalar, co-founder and CEO at Visionect. "The Joan Visitor Management Professional is not just providing a series of new solutions, it's also helping to create a friendly, enjoyable environment – a place where people look forward to spending their workday."

In a fast-paced world where simplifying is paramount, the Joan Workplace has reengineered the process of visitor registration for offices globally. This inspiration led to the creation of the Joan VMP, an advanced solution that automates visitor management, eliminates outdated sign-in procedures, and enhances security protocols. The Joan VMP revolutionizes visitor registration and management using innovative design and functionality.

Equipped with this solution, businesses are poised to enhance their front-desk operations significantly. Here's how:

VMP integrates over 30 novel features, coupled with an enhanced blend of software and hardware tools to elevate the user experience.

Traditional printed sign-in sheets are replaced by a sleek digital interface.

Real-time visitor tracking grants a comprehensive overview of everyone entering the office, adding an extra layer of security.

The check-in process is fully automated, effortlessly speeding up visitor registration and saving valuable time.

Automated notifications alert hosts of their visitors' arrival, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted workflows.

With a few simple clicks, compliance becomes seamless, enhancing office security and improving administrative processes.

"We developed the Joan Visitor Management solution to improve every company's efficiency, enhance security, and create a positive visitor experience," explained Grega Pusnik, Joan Senior Product Manager. "It reflects our company's commitment to innovation and frictionless processes. And the introduction of the Joan Visitor Management Professional is another major milestone in our ongoing mission to reimagine the hybrid workspace."

Joan Workplace Management's comprehensive suite of solutions includes the award-winning Joan meeting room schedulers (Joan 6 Pro, Joan 6, Joan 13) for efficient meeting room booking; along with Desk booking, Asset reservation, digital signage displays, and much more.

As part of the pre-release of Joan VMP, Joan invites companies to participate in an Early Bird program that offers a discounted rate for yearly plans, with additional benefits for pre-launch access. Benefits include:

Locking in the Early Bird rate for annual plans with expansive features; the most competitively priced in the market.

Be among the first to explore and experience VMP's potential with an additional 30-day free trial beyond the pre-launch period.

Enjoy the benefit of Early Bird pricing for all new locations, valid for the first year following the official launch.

"We are always seeking new ways to innovate and pare down processes in the hybrid workspace," said Zalar. "As we continue to refine productivity and security in the contemporary workspace, Joan Visitor Management is the next step in transforming your visitor management system."

About Joan

A product and brand of Visionect, Joan is an all-in-one workplace management system that designs devices and software solutions for streamlining and automating scheduling, along with reservation and registration processes in the hybrid workspace. Joan devices and solutions are used by many leading companies across the globe including Microsoft, NASA, Samsung, and Amazon. Learn more at: www.GetJoan.com.

Media Contact:

Ana Krizmancic

+386.31.899.850

[email protected]

SOURCE Visionect