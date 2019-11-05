NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They are "high beta" executives, according to The Miles Group/TMG: your company's most difficult employees, but the ones who can also bring your company billions of dollars.

In a new C-Suite Intelligence podcast out today – "Managing Your Most Difficult But Most Valuable Employees" – Stephen Miles talks about the challenges and pay-offs of these "Big Bang" individuals – and why they are needed today more than ever.

High betas: High-IQ, low-EQ, Big Bang risks and rewards

These high-IQ, low-EQ employees are tough to deal with: "High betas are difficult in every dimension and pride themselves on their prickliness. And they are nonconforming, which is difficult in an organization where everyone is expected to conform at a certain basic social level. They are hard to get along with from a peer standpoint and are difficult to manage."

"But despite their behavior, high betas are more than worth it because they create disproportionate value inside the company," says Miles. "They are not incrementalists – they are 'Big Bang' people who take big risks and make big bets that turn into billion-dollar ideas. And they have a hit rate that totally differentiates them from everyone else."

Why high betas are so important today

"We live in a world that's getting harder for business every year, not easier. Most American companies are the fittest they've ever been from a balance sheet and cost perspective – it's growth that's hard to find, and this is where differentiation becomes so important," says Miles.

"High betas take on the massive problems that no one else in a company wants to do. They break paradigms and ways of thinking that have gotten entrenched. They will seek to solve a huge supply chain challenge that can completely transform an industry, as we've seen in food. They can make bets in pharma where the result is a $10 billion drug. It's this kind of disproportionate value creation from high betas that is so desperately needed by companies today."

In the podcast, Miles explains the challenges of working with high betas and how best to manage them as a leader. He provides tips for building relationships with these employees, especially when their peers are not getting along with them. He advises managers on the ways to build a structure and reporting line that creates an environment for the high beta to be highly successful – without driving everyone else crazy.

