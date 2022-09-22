ManagingLife Attains SOC2 Type 2 Certification

This achievement demonstrates company's stringent and rigorous commitment to security and privacy

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagingLife , an industry-leading digital health provider of pain management solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC2 Type 2 certification for its Manage My Pain solution. The certification, conducted by Johanson Group LLP, found zero exceptions across all 5 Trust Services Criteria.

SOC2 is an American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) standard on how organizations should manage customer data, and specifies requirements for security, confidentiality, processing integrity, privacy, and availability of systems. ManagingLife recently achieved Type 1 compliance which verified the existence of internal controls outlined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. For its Type 2 certification, ManagingLife expanded the scope of its SOC2 compliance to all 5 Trust Services Criteria and demonstrated that the appropriate controls were implemented over a period of time.

As digital health is increasingly used by patients to manage their health information, there is a need for more trust and transparency in a company's operations, processes, and results.

"Successfully achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification with zero exceptions across all Trust Criteria demonstrates ManagingLife's commitment to protecting the information of our users," said Tahir Jamohamed, ManagingLife Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers and end-users can feel confident that we are making every investment to protect their personal and sensitive information."

About ManagingLife

ManagingLife is a privately held Corporation based in Toronto, Canada that has developed a digital solution for pain management that combines patient self-management, remote monitoring and analytics to help chronic pain sufferers and practitioners learn more about their condition and better communicate with each other. With its award-winning app, Manage My Pain, ManagingLife works with disability carriers, health plans, pain clinics, and clinical trials to help healthcare professionals better measure and manage their patients' pain and medications. www.managinglife.com

