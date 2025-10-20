ManagingLife Unveils Solace, the First AI Companion Providing Evidence-Based Pain Psychology Support

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagingLife, creators of the Manage My Pain platform, today announced the launch of Solace, an artificial intelligence (AI) companion designed to provide evidence-based pain psychology support for people living with chronic pain. In an independent study of 175 participants, a single 30-minute session with Solace led to significant improvements in pain resilience, pain acceptance, kinesiophobia, pain interference, and anxiety, while achieving excellent usability ratings.

Solace, integrated into the Manage My Pain app, is an AI companion built to provide real-time evidence-based pain psychology support.

Chronic pain affects more than one in five adults worldwide, and less than 4% of them receive psychological care for it. Solace aims to bridge this by providing real-time support to users directly within the Manage My Pain app. By using established pain-psychology methods (including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), Solace connects with users to understand their pain experience and needs, builds short- and long-term action plans for them, and adapts using tracked data to reinforce skills, support adherence, and guide progress.

A clinical study led by the University of Portsmouth (United Kingdom) confirmed that Solace is safe, usable, and clinically impactful after one session. Participants described Solace as helpful, empathetic, and easy to use, with a mean System Usability Scale (SUS) score of 85.03 (rated "excellent"). A manuscript detailing study methods and results is in preparation for peer-reviewed publication.

"Our findings show that even a single 30-minute conversation with Solace produced measurable benefits," said Dr. Nils Niederstrasser, the principal investigator of the study at the University of Portsmouth. "Participants rated Solace as helpful, empathetic, and easy to use, suggesting AI-driven support can complement traditional pain management."

To support safety and transparency, ManagingLife is publishing today an open-access Safety Framework for AI in Therapy detailing the guardrails, fail-safes, and oversight mechanisms embedded in Solace's design, including clinician-reviewed escalation for high-risk situations and clear communication of system limitations.

"Psychological approaches are often missing from pain care," said Tahir Janmohamed, Chief Executive Officer of ManagingLife. "Solace makes these evidence-based strategies more accessible while maintaining the empathy and safety that patients expect."

The launch of Solace demonstrates how AI and behavioral science can come together to address one of healthcare's largest unmet needs: scalable, evidence-based support for people living with chronic pain. Solace will be showcased at the Global Health Connector Village at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas, October 19-22 and is available for Enterprise partners. It will be rolled out to all users later this year. For more information, visit https://www.managinglife.com/solace .

About ManagingLife

ManagingLife is a digital health company dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their pain. Its flagship product, Manage My Pain, is used by over 125,000 users across 130 countries to monitor pain, enhance communication, and improve care outcomes. ManagingLife works with health systems, health plans, disability carriers, pain clinics, and researchers to better measure and manage patients' pain, function, and medications. For more information, please visit managinglife.com or contact Nadia Bashir, Media Relations.

Media Contact:

Nadia Bashir

(416) 910-3760

SOURCE ManagingLife