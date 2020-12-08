ManagingLife's Digital Solution Helps Manage Chronic Pain Disability Claims

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManagingLife, a private developer of the digital pain management solution, Manage My Pain, is excited to announce the publication of its first case study of its solution being used by clients with disability. The case study highlights Manage My Pain's impact on clients receiving disability benefits from RBC Insurance in terms of their claims experience and claim durations.

Manage My Pain helps people with chronic pain better understand their condition and explain it to their care-team.

The results of the study included findings that show a shorter duration of claim for those using Manage My Pain: 5.4 fewer months for those who started using the solution during long-term disability, and 7.5 fewer months for those who started using the solution during short-term disability.

Chronic pain is a leading cause of disability claims in Canada, largely due to musculoskeletal conditions such as back and neck pain. Managing chronic pain is complex and needs a multi-dimensional treatment approach. "Manage My Pain (MMP) addresses many of the issues that people with chronic pain face when self-managing their condition and communicating with their doctors," said Tahir Janmohamed, CEO of ManagingLife.

When used by clients receiving disability insurance benefits, Manage My Pain allows case managers to create a more trusted relationship with the client and identify programs and services which can benefit their client. Beginning in March 2018, clients with disability benefits were offered Manage My Pain as part of their coverage. 59% of clients offered the MMP services were interested in trying the service for free, and 94% consented to sharing their data with their case manager. Ultimately, those who registered for MMP had shorter durations of claim.

About ManagingLife

ManagingLife is a privately held Corporation based in Toronto, Canada that has developed a digital solution for pain management that combines patient self-management, remote monitoring and analytics to help chronic pain sufferers and practitioners learn more about their condition and better communicate with each other. With its award-winning app, Manage My Pain, ManagingLife works with disability carriers, health plans, pain clinics, and clinical trials to help healthcare professionals better measure and manage their patients' pain and medications. www.managinglife.com



Media Contact:

Nadia Bashir

416 910 3760

[email protected]



SOURCE ManagingLife

Related Links

http://www.managinglife.com

