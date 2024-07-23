ManaMed Activates Cultural Renaissance: Recovery Activated in More Ways Than One

DENTON, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed LLC, a trailblazer in orthopedic medical devices, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its culture refresh initiative, launched in January 2024. This invigorating endeavor has not only reinforced our core values of tenacity, accountability, financial responsibility, communication, customer centric, empowerment, and optimism but has also energized our work environment, truly embodying our tagline: "Recovery activated."

The second quarter of 2024 saw ManaMed engage in a series of exciting projects and events that brought our refreshed culture to life:

Milestone Celebration: We marked 5 years of success in Las Vegas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 28, 2024 , reaffirming our dedication to growth and community engagement.

Assembly Launch: We introduced a dynamic platform enabling employees to celebrate each other's achievements, collaborate on goals, and keep our vibrant culture at the forefront of daily operations.

Hero Appreciation in Las Vegas : ManaMed honored the unsung heroes of United Way of Southern Nevada , sharing a meal and gratitude with frontline workers and volunteers who have tirelessly served their community for 65 years.

Visual Identity Refresh: Professional photo shoots captured the essence of our diverse and spirited team, while new office decor - including core value panels, signed posters, and goal-tracking whiteboards - now visually represent our commitment to excellence.

Educational Outreach: We hosted a Workforce Solutions Teacher Externship, providing local educators with invaluable insights into our industry. Additionally, we sponsored two groundbreaking senior projects from the University of North Texas Biomedical Engineering department, fostering innovation in the next generation of medical professionals.

Community Impact: ManaMed donated 2,800 ManaRed digital thermometers to low-cost clinics in Texas and Nevada, enabling better patient care and embodying our commitment to activating recovery beyond our products.

Solar Eclipse viewing: employees enjoyed a rare celestial phenomenon and witnessed the annular solar eclipse on June 1, 2024, from the company's headquarters in Denton, Texas.

Trevor Theriot, President and CEO of ManaMed, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our culture refresh initiative has been a resounding success, igniting a new level of passion and purpose within our team. By living our core values and giving back to our communities, we're activating recovery not just for our customers, but for our entire ecosystem of employees, partners, and neighbors."

He continued, "At ManaMed, we believe that 'Recovery activated' goes beyond our innovative orthopedic solutions. It's about constantly rejuvenating our approach to business, fostering a workplace where creativity and collaboration thrive, and contributing positively to society. This culture refresh is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ManaMed."

As we move forward, ManaMed remains committed to pushing the boundaries of medical device innovation while nurturing a corporate culture that inspires and empowers. Our refreshed ethos will continue to drive us as we develop cutting-edge solutions that activate recovery for patients worldwide.

With this cultural renaissance, ManaMed is poised to make an even greater impact in the medical device industry and beyond. We're not just activating recovery for our patients but a brighter, more innovative future for healthcare.

ABOUT MANAMED

ManaMed designs, develops, and distributes orthopedic solutions that keep active, high-performing people in the game and back-on-track following injury or surgery. Our extensive catalog spans vascular and electrotherapies, assisted mobility, electrical stimulation, and DVT prevention products. We partner with orthopedists, physical therapists, surgeons, and DME companies across the US to keep patients of all ages and backgrounds healthy and comfortable while on the path to recovery. We welcome opportunities to work together to solve tough challenges with innovative solutions. For more information, visit manamed.com, or talk to one of us by emailing [email protected] or calling 1.888.508.0712.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Green

[email protected]

940-331-6782

