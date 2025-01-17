ManaMed® Announces the Launch of Three Innovative Products: ManoFX, ManaCold Platinum 2.0, and ManaGo 71

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed LLC, a global leader in orthopedic mobility and post-operative rehabilitation equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of three groundbreaking products designed to enhance patient care. With our commitment to innovation and excellence, we proudly introduce ManoFX™, ManaCold Platinum 2.0, and ManaGo 71. These products are set to revolutionize the way clinicians support their patients, embodying our tagline, "Recovery Activated."

ManoFX: Customizable Hand Fracture Brace

The ManoFX is a state-of-the-art hand fracture brace that offers three different configurations to accommodate most hand fractures. This customizable brace ensures optimal support and comfort, allowing patients to recover with confidence. Whether it's a minor fracture or a more complex injury, the ManoFX is designed to provide the perfect fit and support for every patient.

ManaCold Platinum 2.0: Advanced Cold Therapy

Meet the ManaCold Platinum 2.0, an upgraded model for advanced cold therapy. It includes a leak-proof lid and remote control to adjust treatment times and flow rates. Joint-specific pads offer targeted therapy, making the ManaCold Platinum 2.0 the top choice for effective and convenient cold therapy.

ManaGo 71: Versatile Ankle Brace

The ManaGo 71 is a versatile soft ankle brace with step-down capabilities, offering three different levels of support during all stages of recovery. Ideal for the acute injury period and for providing support during the return to sports, the ManaGo 71 ensures stability and comfort throughout the healing process. "We are excited to bring these innovative products to the market," said Kelly Nolan, Senior Product Manager at ManaMed. "Our goal is to provide clinicians with the best tools to help their patients achieve optimal outcomes. With the launch of ManoFX, ManaCold Platinum 2.0, and ManaGo 71, we are confident that we are taking a step forward in patient care and recovery," added Trevor Theriot, CEO & President of ManaMed.

About ManaMed

ManaMed is dedicated to providing innovative recovery solutions that empower clinicians and patients alike. ManaMed is a global leader that designs, develops, and distributes orthopedic solutions that keep active, high-performing people in the game and back-on-track following injury or surgery.

