ManaMed Ranked No. 992 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With 485% Three-Year Revenue Growth

"We are honored to be named one of the fastest growing companies in America," said ManaMed CEO, Trevor Theriot. "I started this company in 2015 with a vision to be a market leader in the healthcare space. Six years later, I could not be prouder of our team – this rank is a true reflection of their tireless work and dedication."

With locations spanning across Nevada and Texas, ManaMed provides orthopedic devices, that range from bracing, soft goods, electric stimulation, and vascular therapy devices. The company is the largest supplier of portable DVT prevention devices, with our brand name PlasmaFlow™ holding the market leading position. ManaMed's core initiatives fit into its focus to drive better clinical outcomes with quality patient care and innovative medical devices.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

