Mananalu Joins Overland Expo as Event's First-Ever Canned Water Sponsor

BOONE, N.C. and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mananalu joins Overland Expo as the exclusive water sponsor of both Overland Expo West (Sept. 24-26) and Overland Expo East (Oct. 8-10), taking place in Flagstaff, Ariz. and Arlington, Va. respectively.

Overland Expo is the premier event series for overlanders, or self-sufficient vehicle or adventure motorcycle travelers, offering social events, programs, classes, and exhibitors across three days. Overlanders value the journey itself just as much as the destination, with camping, kayaking, and other outdoor recreations considered a key piece of the overlanding experience. Unsurprisingly, overlanders are considered outdoor enthusiasts and environmental stewards, making the nearly 50,000 that will gather across the two events an important audience for Mananalu's efforts to reduce single-use plastic consumption.

"We're stoked about introducing Mananalu to overlanders across the country," said Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert. "If anybody understands the importance of preserving our pristine environments, it's the people that explore them with a sense of adventure, but most of all: respect. We celebrate the Overland Expo by saying no to single-use plastic."

Packaged in aluminum, an infinitely recyclable material, Mananalu will be the only water sold on-site, resulting in an estimated 24,000 plastic bottles diverted from landfills and our oceans. Additionally, Mananalu partner Ball Corp. will participate on-site for a joint brand activation to encourage recycling.

While Overland Expo has historically focused on recycling efforts across events, this new partnership with Mananalu represents a significant step toward reducing plastic consumption on-site.

"Overland Expo is dedicated to educating and inspiring overlanders, so they can get out on their own adventures and travel safely and responsibly. That includes limiting the amount of plastic waste overlanders create on their journeys," said Lodestone Events Marketing VP Jessica Kirchner. "That's why we are so excited to partner with Mananalu. Together we can further inspire overlanders to explore and protect our natural spaces at the same time."

Media Contacts

Sanny Visser

Mananalu

[email protected]

Nick Jaynes, Director of Communications

Overland Expo

[email protected]

About Mananalu

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com.

About Overland Expo

Overland Expo® is the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, with hundreds of session-hours of classes for 4-wheel-drive enthusiasts and adventure motorcyclists, inspirational programs, speakers & trainers from all over the world, the Overland Film Festival, roundtable discussions, demonstrations, food, and a large expo featuring several hundred vendors of adventure travel equipment, camping gear, bikes, vehicles, and services.

SOURCE Mananalu

Related Links

http://www.mananalu.com

