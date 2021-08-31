Mananalu Partnership Strengthens BottleRock's Plastic-Free Commitment

For 2021, BottleRock organizers are planning for an even bigger and better experience than year's past, with over 80 bands playing across five stages, globally recognized wine and craft beer producers, and celebrity and chef performances. The Festival's sustainability measures are similarly impressive, reaching beyond the elimination of single-use plastics to include easy access to composting and recycling, transitioning to clean power, reducing carbon emissions, and organizing food donations.

"BottleRock strives to be one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable festivals by increasing compost, decreasing landfill waste, eliminating single use plastic and more," stated Jason Scoggins, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. "With the addition of Mananalu's brand and canned water packaging to our festival lineup, eliminating single use plastic bottles, we are taking a big step towards our sustainability goals, and are thrilled having them as a partner in this effort."

Mananalu's participation as the exclusive water sponsor not only supports the Festival's plastic-free initiative, but also the focus on easy access to recycling.

"We think it's great that BottleRock is leading the charge on eliminating single-use plastics at major events," said Mananalu Founder Jason Momoa. "We're stoked to be a part of the movement and proud to share Mananalu's mission—while rocking out—this September in Napa."

In addition to offering its aluminum, resealable water bottles, Mananalu will also send eight brand ambassadors to educate attendees on recycling and collect their aluminum recyclables. The goal of the activation, which they are deploying in partnership with Ball Corp., is to make recycling a social engagement for the attendees that simultaneously increases the environmental and social purpose of the event.

Media Contacts

Sanny Visser

Mananalu

[email protected]

BottleRock Napa Valley

Tom Fuller & Monty Sander

Fuller & Sander Communications

[email protected] 707.253.0868

[email protected] 707.253.8503

About Mananalu

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram ( @mananalu.water , #mananalumovement).

About BottleRock

BottleRock Napa Valley features the world's top musicians on five music stages plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups. Master Sommeliers, celebrity chefs and dozens of the region's finest vintners, restaurateurs and brewers rub shoulders with guests in an intimate setting. BottleRock Napa Valley offers the best in wine, food and craft brews to complement the music and create an authentic wine country experience for festival guests. To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

SOURCE Mananalu

Related Links

http://www.mananalu.com

