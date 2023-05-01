Mana'o Radio Brings New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with WWOZ, the worldwide voice, archive and flag-bearer of New Orleans culture and its musical heritage, Mana'o Radio is live streaming the 52nd annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival beginning Friday, April 28th through Sunday, May 7th, 2023 to listeners in Hawaii and beyond. The special broadcast can be streamed at manaoradio.com and on the KMNO app which is available free in the app store or on Google Play store. The broadcast schedule and performing artist information is available at www.manaoradio.com/jazzfest .

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is much more than one of the premier — and most beloved — festivals in the world, it is a signature cultural event for its home city of New Orleans. With 12 stages of soul-stirring music—jazz, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, blues, R&B, rock, funk, African, Latin, Caribbean, folk, and much more—the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is a singular celebration. The event has showcased most of the great artists of New Orleans and Louisiana of the last half century along with renowned international performers. More information about the festival available at www.nojazzfest.com

To bring the broadcast to Hawaii listeners, Mana'o Radio is partnering with WWOZ 90.7 FM, a community New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Station, currently operating out of the French Market Corporation Offices in New Orleans, Louisiana. Like Mana'o Radio, they are also a listener-supported, volunteer-programmed radio station. WWOZ covers many events live in and around the city and across the United States, including broadcasting live from the famed New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival annually.

The mission of Mana'o Radio is to enrich our island community as well as the global community by bringing people together in a shared love of music. Mana'o Radio is Maui's only independent, all volunteer commercial-free radio station. They broadcast 24/7 at KMNO 91.7FM and stream worldwide at www.manaoradio.com and on the KMNO mobile app. The station relies on donations from the community to keep the music flowing.

Further information including a complete schedule of programming and streaming options is available at www.manaoradio.com/jazzfest .

