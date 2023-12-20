Mana`o Radio Raises Over $30,000 for Wildfire Relief

MAUI, Hawaii, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana`o Radio, Maui's all-volunteer community radio station, raised $30,330.00 for the Hawai'i Community Foundations Maui Strong Fund at their MANA`O STRONG event, held at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on October 27, 2023. The total amount raised has now reached $34,901.18 as of this date.

Volunteers from Mana'o Radio celebrate a large donation to the HCF Maui Strong Fund to aid with wildfire relief efforts. From left to right: Randall Rospond of Mana'o Radio, Inger Tully, HCF Director of Philanthropy, Maui County, and Michael Elam, Board President of Mana'o Radio.

Through the generosity of the community and the dedication of Mana`o Radio volunteers, the event had over 250 attendees. The entire sum from ticket sales and individual donations from event attendees has been donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation`s Maui Strong Fund. This fund provides important financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of those affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

"Everyone involved from the musicians to the volunteers and attendees, made this a truly memorable evening that will make a long-lasting positive impact on our community," shared Michael Elam, Board President of Mana'o Radio.

After the tragic wildfires that shook Maui to its core in early August, the community came together to support the rebuilding efforts of the beloved island, demonstrating strength, unity, and resilience in the face of adversity. Mana`o Radio, committed to fostering a sense of togetherness through the power of music, organized an unforgettable evening filled with heartfelt performances, delicious food, and the warmth of friends and neighbors.

The event featured musicians from the Mana`o Radio family, including Gail Swanson, Steve Grimes, Dorothy Betz, The Hula Honeys, Steve Craig, Randall Rospond, and special guests Joe Cano and Vince Esquire. Attendees were treated to an enchanting experience, as the artists shared their music and stories, creating an atmosphere of healing and hope.

"The outpouring of support for Maui has been incredibly humbling. HCF is honored to be a trusted partner and sends our wholehearted appreciation to the Mana`o Radio team and to all those who contributed to make the evening such a success," shared Inger Tully, Director of Philanthropy for Maui County, Hawai'i Community Foundation.

The Maui Strong Fund, which has already granted $19.2 million to over 100 nonprofit partners on the ground, addresses various needs such as animal welfare, food and everyday supplies, shelter and lodging, mental health, and grief counseling, among others.

Mana`o Radio extends heartfelt gratitude to event sponsors: Apo, Reck and Kusachi, Doorway into light, Lowenthal & Lowenthal, Maui Hands, Mediterranean Grill Food Truck, Outdoor Living, and Pono Pies. Their support was instrumental in making Mana`o Strong a resounding success.

For those who missed the event but wish to contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts, donations can be made directly to the HCF Maui Strong Fund by visiting: www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

To donate to Mana'o Radio and support their commitment to keepin' the music flowing through community events, live streaming, and the new KMNO app, visit: https://manaoradio.com/support/

To be notified of future events, be sure to follow Mana'o Radio on Facebook www.facebook.com/manaohanahouradio and get the KMNO app at https://manaoradio.com/app/.

Mālama Pono from all of us at Mana'o Radio.

Contact:

Michael Elam, Board President of Mana'o Radio

44 South Market Street Wailuku, Hawaii 96793

[email protected]

808-283-6788

SOURCE Mana'o Radio