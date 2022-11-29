Mana'olana Partners Announces Phase 1 Construction of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu

Phase 1 construction work begins in December 2022 following demand for one of the newest residences by the five-star luxury brand

HONOLULU, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana'olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu , announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.

Mana’olana Partners

Phase 1 of the project will begin with an environmental assessment, which is slated to be completed by Q1 2023. Following the environmental assessment, Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. will oversee and manage the next phase of the project, including the removal of the existing foundation from the previous development, and prepare for the excavation and foundation for the new tower. The sitework is projected to be complete in Q3 2023 and vertical construction will follow, putting the hotel and residences on track for completion in 2025.

"This project is one of the most anticipated developments in Honolulu, and the community has been incredibly supportive and is ready for it to open," said Rob Centra, Sr. Vice President of Design & Construction Management for Mana'olana Partners. "The level of interest from contractors eager to be involved with what will become an iconic landmark of Honolulu is overwhelming and a reflection of the positive impact this brand will have in our community."

According to Centra, in early 2020, Mana'olana Partners and Hawaiian Dredging were ready to begin the sitework but postponed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is an exciting milestone to resume development of this incredibly unique property and get to work."

"Mandarin Oriental is an iconic name brand, and we are fortunate to be part of this landmark development in Hawai'i," said Eric Hashizume, Vice President of the Building Division at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. "The entire team at Hawaiian Dredging is proud to partner with Mana'olana on this project. We are excited to restart our work so we can bring Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu to life for the world to experience, showcasing all that Hawai'i has to offer."

At the peak of construction, this project is expected to create approximately 700 jobs for the Honolulu community. Upon completion, the project will rise 418 feet above the city, overlooking the Ala Moana coastline. The 743,000-square-foot luxury tower was envisioned by the lead design team, auWorkshop architects+urbanists, and offers dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean, the ever-changing Koʻolau mountain range, and Honolulu's iconic Diamond Head volcano.

"The Residences at Mandarin Oriental's Honolulu location paired with the brand's legacy of sophisticated luxury has created a powerful combination that local and international buyers are responding very positively to," said Harold Clarke, CEO of Harold X Clarke Advisors , the lead for the marketing and sales team for The Residences. "Mandarin Oriental will be the first-of-its-kind in Honolulu and will allow people to enjoy life the way they want to live it. It will become the Gateway to all of Hawai'i."

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be comprised of 99 spectacular residences from two to four bedrooms, spanning 1,500 to nearly 3,700 square feet, with three penthouses ranging up to 6,000 square feet. Each residence offers spacious open floor plans, outdoor terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows with custom frames to minimize the lines between the interior and exterior. Each home is accentuated by sophisticated interiors with the finest finishes by architect and designer, Dianna Wong, blending classicism and modernity, while using a neutral color palette and simple geometry that embraces the surrounding environment.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu sales gallery reopened in March 2022 and has received positive feedback and interest from homebuyers. Pre-construction sales are currently underway with high demand for top units and penthouses.

For more information or to set up an appointment to visit the new Residence Gallery, please visit https://moresidenceshonolulu.com .

About Mana'olana Partners

Mana'olana Partners is the ownership entity of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu established by real estate development firm Salem Partners. Founded in 1997, Salem Partners comprises three platforms: investment banking, real estate development, and wealth management. Salem's investment bankers have completed billions of dollars of transactions in the media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, and real estate industries. Real estate development is headed by industry veterans experienced in all segments of the built environment. For more information on Mana'olana Partners, go to salempartners.com .

About Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc.

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Dredging) has played an integral role in building the face of Hawai'i. Hawaiian Dredging began with humble beginnings in dredging Pearl Harbor's main channel and constructing the Ala Wai Canal to enable the development of one of the world's most well-known tourist destinations, Waikiki. Hawaiian Dredging is truly a part of Hawai'i history. With diverse and collective experience, resources and expertise, Hawaiian Dredging has continued to lead the industry in a comprehensive array of construction services on projects ranging from hospitality, commercial, residential, institutional, and healthcare, as well as major infrastructure and utilities work. Hawaiian Dredging joined Kajima USA Group in 2002. For more information on Hawaiian Dredging head to hdcc.com .

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and eight residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

About Harold X Clarke Advisors

Harold X Clarke Advisors is a private real estate consultancy specializing in connecting high-net-worth individuals with some of the world's most exclusive properties. Harold Clarke has cultivated a proprietary method of catering to the discreet needs of their discerning clientele while aligning with the goals of some of the world's top brands and their investment-grade real estate. Harold Clarke Advisors' long-term relationships with the world's top .001% of buyers/investors is an invaluable asset to those few global developers who are creating the most exclusive real estate opportunities imaginable. For more information on Harold X Clarke Advisors, go to haroldclarkeadvisors.com .

Press Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Mana’olana Partners