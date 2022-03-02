Mana'olana Partners selects Harold Clarke Advisors to Represent The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu

HONOLULU, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana'olana Partners, the ownership entity of Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu established by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners, welcomed Harold Clarke Advisors to its project team. As one of the foremost ultra-prime real estate industry experts in Hawai'i, Harold Clarke Advisors will lead sales and marketing for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu.

"Harold Clarke Advisors joins our team at an exciting time as interest and momentum continue to build in the luxury Hawai'i real estate market," said James Ratkovich, Co- Managing Partner of Mana'olana Partners. "We look forward to bringing The Residences to life and driving the transformation of the Ala Moana neighborhood."

Harold Clarke Advisors, a private real estate consultancy led by Harold Clarke, focuses on connecting ultra-high-net-worth-individuals with the world's most exclusive properties. Clarke brings decades of prime real estate experience to the partnership, including consistently achieving the top 1% in sales volume on Hawaiʻi and representing the largest inventory in dollar volume for years.

"We're pleased to collaborate with Mana'olana Partners and share the vision for The Residences," said Harold Clarke, CEO of Harold Clarke Advisors. "The irreplicable standard of Mandarin Oriental service paired with Hawaiʻi's breath-taking beauty create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the most discerning few to experience."

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu offers a rare opportunity for owners to live high above Hawaiʻi's cosmopolitan city and enjoy legendary hospitality provided by Mandarin Oriental. Designed by a world-renowned team, including [au]workshop architects+urbanists, Honolulu-based AHL, Meyer Davis, Dianna Wong, Hart Howerton, Fluidity Design and Molteni&C Dada, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will solidify Honolulu's position among the world's greatest cities. The offering consists of only 99 residences featuring Michelin-star dining experiences, Mandarin Oriental's world-renowned spa treatments, extraordinary, personalized service and every imaginable convenience. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, are expected to be complete in 2025.

For more information or to set up an appointment to visit the new Residence Gallery, please visit https://moresidenceshonolulu.com.

Mana'olana Partners is the ownership entity of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu established by real estate development firm Salem Partners. Founded in 1997, Salem Partners comprises three platforms: investment banking, real estate development, and wealth management. Salem's investment bankers have completed billions of dollars of transactions in the media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, and real estate industries. Real estate development is headed by industry veterans experienced in all segments of the built environment.

Harold Clarke Advisors is a private real estate consultancy specializing in connecting high-net-worth individuals with some of the world's most exclusive properties. Harold Clarke has cultivated a proprietary method of catering to the discreet needs of their discerning clientele while aligning with the goals of some of the world's top brands and their investment-grade real estate. Harold Clarke Advisors' long-term relationships with the world's top .001% of buyers/investors is an invaluable asset to those few global developers who are creating the most exclusive real estate opportunities imaginable.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

