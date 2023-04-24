Manara Academy District Students Place First in the Nation in Paper™ Math Sessions Challenge

Interactive Tutorial Program Gamifies Math Practice to Keep Students Engaged

IRVING, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although studies show that math scores declined sharply for students in 2022, Manara Academy District students have beaten the odds by placing first in the nation in the Paper Missions Math Challenge. Paper, the leading Educational Support System, challenged students in school districts nationwide to complete as many math practice sessions as possible during March and April for a chance to win swag and prizes. According to Manara Academy District superintendent Denise Sudan, students competed among much larger school districts across the country for the honor.

"We are so proud of our students for completing nearly 6,000 math missions during the challenge," said Sudan. "They have worked very hard to improve key math skills, and their efforts paid off by winning first place in this national challenge. We were also thrilled to learn our students not only placed first but completed 2,000 more math sessions than the second-place winner."

Paper Missions takes the sting out of math homework with a self-guided model that helps students practice key math skills in a low-pressure, interactive way. With sessions featuring fun storylines and concept-specific challenges, the gamified sessions keep students engaged and allow them to learn at their own pace. Students in grades 4-12 improve skills and acquire knowledge by completing sessions focusing on subjects such as counting, operations geometry, trigonometry, and algebra.

"This is a significant achievement for Manara Academy District students, and we are very pleased to support them," said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. "We are extremely happy with the results of our partnership so far, with nearly the entire student base accessing our educational support system in subjects including Reading, English, and Science. With more than 2,000 tutoring sessions completed, math is by far the most popular subject, and this is reflected in the students placing first in the Math Sessions Challenge."

Paper instantly connects Manara students to skilled tutors who help them study for tests, complete assignments, learn foreign languages, develop their math and reading skills, and even prepare for college or a career. Students can also upload written work ranging from book reports to resumes, or even college applications to receive detailed feedback, all at no cost to students or families. Paper currently supports more than three million students in over 300 unique school districts across 40 U.S. states and Canada.

About Manara Academy District

With the district office located at 8113 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite 202 in Irving, Manara Academy District is a top-rated, public charter school district with three campuses: Arlington STEM Academy, Irving Elementary and Learning Academy in Irving. As one of the most diverse schools in Texas, the district has a Superior "A: rating from Charter FIRST and a "B" rating from the Texas Education Association. The Superintendent is Denise Sudan and Board Members are Dr. Ehap Sabri, Sadak Shaikh, Dr. Ali Shaqlaih, Jaszeer Mohammed, Brandy Schott, and Dr. Amr Abu-Suleiman. For more information about enrollment, career opportunities, or school programs, visit www.manaraacademy.org

About Paper:

Mission-driven educators founded Paper to help all students reach their full potential and gain confidence in life. Paper provides an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System (ESS) that includes 1:1 virtual tutoring, a Review Center for writing assignments, Major Clarity college and career support, and Paper Mission—a math gamification tool to hone essential skills. Paper's highly qualified educators provide an instructional framework emphasizing inquiry-based learning to empower students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for life after school. Multilingual academic support is available in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Learn more or request a demo at paper.co.

