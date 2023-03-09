Manara Academy Partners with Paper Educational Support System for Unlimited Tutoring and Academic Support for Grades 4-12

On-demand virtual tutoring available 24/7 for students at school or home

IRVING, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, teachers, and administrators alike at Manara Academy District are reaping the benefits of a successful partnership with Paper , a leading Educational Support System. Manara Academy District partnered with the company so that students in grades 4 through 12 could gain access to unlimited, 24/7 academic support, including on-demand, virtual tutoring, and a writing review center — all at no cost to students and families.

Since September 2022, more than 99.7% of Manara students have taken advantage of the service, resulting in approximately 1000 hours of live tutoring and writing review. According to Manara Academy Superintendent Denise Sudan, the support system also helps address teacher shortages.

"Paper tutoring has allowed our teachers to support small group independent instruction while they differentiate within the classroom," said Sudan. "At times, it can be like having an extra teacher in the classroom. Students do not have to wait to get immediate help if their teacher is supporting another child or group of students. Students can access a one-on-one tutoring session at school or home and move forward with their learning task."

Paper instantly connects Manara students to skilled tutors who help them study for tests, complete assignments, learn foreign languages, develop their math and reading skills, and even prepare for college or a career. Students can also upload written work ranging from book reports to resumes, or even college applications to receive detailed feedback. Paper currently supports more than three million students in over 300 unique school districts across 40 U.S. states and Canada.

"Paper is proud to support the Manara Academy community," said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled with the results of the partnership so far, with nearly the entire student base taking advantage of our educational support system.

Manara students have completed 1,969 tutoring sessions at an average of 26 minutes each. Math was by far the most popular subject during these sessions."

Another advantage of the support system is that teachers and administrators can review student activity and track progress on the Paper platform. With handy reporting capabilities, they can pinpoint areas where students need help and where they are excelling.

"We're pleased that nearly all of our students are actively participating in tutoring sessions," added Sudan. "The way students engage in the Paper tutoring process has been particularly helpful, as it encourages students to problem solve and think independently with guided support from a skilled tutor."

About Manara Academy District

With the main campus located at 113 Ridgewood Drive, Suite 202 and its district office located at 8113 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite 202 in Irving, Manara Academy District is a top-rated, public charter school district with three campuses: Arlington STEM Academy, Irving Elementary and Learning Academy in Irving. As one of the most diverse schools in Texas, the district has a Superior "A: rating from Charter FIRST and a "B" rating from the Texas Education Association. The Superintendent is Denise Sudan and Board Members are Dr. Ehap Sabri, Sadak Shaikh, Dr. Ali Shaqlaih, Jaszeer Mohammed, Brandy Schott, and Iyad Al-Nachef. For more information about enrollment, career opportunities, or school programs, visit www.manaraacademy.org

About Paper:

Mission-driven educators founded Paper to help all students reach their full potential and gain confidence in life. Paper provides an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System (ESS) that includes 1:1 virtual tutoring, a Review Center for writing assignments, Major Clarity college and career support, and Paper Mission—a math gamification tool to hone essential skills. Paper's highly qualified educators provide an instructional framework emphasizing inquiry-based learning to empower students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for life after school. Multilingual academic support is available in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Paper supports over three million students in over 300 unique school districts across over 40 U.S. states and Canada. Learn more or request a demo at paper.co.

