Manatee County Recognized in Annual Cambridge U.S. District of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment ( Cambridge ), announced today that the School District of Manatee County is a recipient of the U.S. District of the Year Award for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Cambridge U.S. District of the Year Award recognizes school districts that are dedicated to equity by providing access to excellence in education for all students. Recipients of the award are districts that show a commitment to increasing access to rigorous Cambridge curriculum and have exhibited strong student performance on Cambridge exams over the last three years.

"School District of Manatee County has shown impressive growth in Cambridge exam participation and performance over the last several years, giving more students a chance to achieve their potential," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge. "Congratulations to all students, teachers, and administrators in the district for your hard work and achievement in Cambridge courses and examinations."

Each year Cambridge awards threes district in each of the following segments:

Large - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Medium - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Small - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

The School District of Manatee County received the District of the Year Award in the medium district category.

"To be one of three school districts in the U.S. to receive special recognition from an educational organization as prestigious as Cambridge International is a real badge of honor for our students, educators and schools," said School District of Manatee County Superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong. "Our goal is to provide our students with a wide range of academic opportunities and options and the Cambridge AICE Diploma plays an important role in achieving that goal."

Participation in the Cambridge Pathway has increased significantly over the last three years in the district, with 18% of high school students enrolled in a Cambridge course.

School District of Manatee County students participate in Cambridge courses, designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education and the workforce, focusing on the development of transferable skills like comprehension, constructing an argument, communicating, and presenting views. Cambridge collaborates with schools worldwide to give students the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

About The School District of Manatee County

Located on the southwest tip of Tampa Bay, with 27 miles of some of the world's best beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, the School District of Manatee County is home to more than 55,000 students and is Manatee County's largest employer with more than 6,000 employees. The district has 50 traditional schools, 15 charter schools and a nationally recognized adult and career education institution in Manatee Technical College.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

SOURCE Cambridge International Education