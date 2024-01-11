MANCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN W. SOFRONAS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF WEST COAST ACTIVITIES

MONTECITO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester Capital Management LLC, a leading private family wealth office in the United States, is delighted to announce the appointment of Susan W. Sofronas as a Partner working out of the firm's Montecito, CA office. Susan will add strategic leadership to Manchester Capital's capabilities and reinforce its unwavering dedication to providing outstanding, bespoke wealth management solutions.

Susan has an outstanding record of advising some of the country's most sophisticated and affluent families and she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that align perfectly with Manchester Capital's vision for continued client success. Her career reflects a track record of leading and advising complex families in achieving their wealth goals, coordinating family and business matters, and guiding multigenerational families in successfully shaping their legacies. Susan's insights on assisting women in wealth management have been featured across diverse financial platforms.

Renowned for her strategic acumen, Susan has earned recognition from peers and prestigious organizations. The Financial Times has honored her as one of the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors in America. Private Asset Management (PAM) named her among the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth. Her expertise on wealth management for women in wealth has been highlighted in national publications from the Wall Street Journal to Worth magazine. Manchester is wholeheartedly committed to guiding female clients through their family wealth journey. Susan's profound understanding of the unique needs, preferences, and financial behaviors of women makes her an invaluable asset to this endeavor.

"I am ecstatic about joining forces with the Manchester team," Susan explains. "Our unique, independent structure owned by our employees and clients is rare in the current corporate wealth management industry driven by maximizing profits."

Manchester Capital's founder, Ted Cronin, says, "Susan is an exceptional talent who is experienced and wise, and will make an invaluable contribution to the leadership of the firm benefiting all our clients and colleagues."

