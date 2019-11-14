Manchester Charitable Foundation Donates $75,000 To Help Fund World Of Children 2019 Education Award

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 7, 2019, World of Children®, a globally recognized nonprofit organization serving the needs of vulnerable children, celebrated the work of five heroic females at its 22nd annual Awards Ceremony & Benefit held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. For the first time in the organization's 22-year history, top honors in all five award categories were awarded to female humanitarian leaders who have dramatically improved the lives of vulnerable children around the world.

The Manchester Charitable Foundation helped to fund the 2019 World of Children Education Award Honoree Frederique Kallen, who founded Mama Alice in 2005 to address the urgent needs and challenges facing children such as neglect, domestic violence, alcoholism, sexual abuse, poor hygiene, and malnutrition. The organization provides supplemental education, extra-curricular activities and vocational training for children ages 4 to 18 that enhance Ayacucho's public education system and offers stability and support that may not otherwise be available at home.

Because of its location nestled in the central highlands of Peru, Ayacucho has become a popular tourist destination. In response, Frederique created QuinuaQ, a Touristic Training Center and restaurant that offers employment and internship opportunities for young people who have been trained through Mama Alice's educational courses and vocational programs. The center and restaurant provide sustainable employment while simultaneously investing in the local community. Profits from the social enterprise are donated to the psychosocial and educational programs run by Mama Alice, which guarantees a sustainable and independent future for their organization.

Frederique was selected for her outstanding global philanthropic efforts from a group of nearly 1,500 applicants. Only one Honoree per year is selected for the Education Award.

"Children in Peru mainly know darkness. They have never felt the value of their lives," said Frederique Kallen during her award acceptance speech. "Mama Alice shines a great light on them. They are beautiful, they are funny, they are strong. They have the right to study and the right to a future. Most importantly, they are loved."

With the first three years of grant funding provided by World of Children and underwritten by the Manchester Charitable Foundation, more than 4,000 children will be directly impacted through programs run by Mama Alice. Students will be provided with after-school programming, social-emotional development, and school supplies to attend school. With this increased support, Mama Alice aims to improve each student's performance, their communication and social skills, and positively impact their self-image to help reduce social problems and break through the ongoing cycle of conflict and poverty.

"We are honored to have a partner for our Education Award like the Manchester Charitable Foundation," said World of Children Co-Founder Harry Leibowitz. "The foundation's commitment to children, their rights and their education is humbling and demonstrates the very best of corporate philanthropy."

The World of Children Education Award recognizes individuals making extraordinary contributions to children in the fields of education, literacy and learning. Our Honorees are supporting children in inner-city schools, remote towns and villages, or those living in war-torn countries where education is often an afterthought. Their programs nurture each student's educational development, providing them with the confidence to become fully productive members of society.

"Out of all of the charities we contribute to, I believe World of Children is by far one of the finest and most efficient nonprofit organizations and makes the greatest impact for children worldwide. We are honored to support Frederique and the World of Children Education Award," said Papa Doug Manchester, Founder of the Manchester Charitable Foundation.

ABOUT WORLD OF CHILDREN

Since 1998, World of Children has dedicated more than $14 million to help fund high-impact programs founded by social entrepreneurs who have created sustainable platforms for commitment, action and dedication to serve the needs of the world's most vulnerable children. The organization has recognized nearly 130 Honorees working in the United States and 70 other countries, each of them focused on addressing the world's most pressing issues affecting children such as poverty, hunger, health, human rights, safety and education. For more information, visit worldofchildren.org , or join the community on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT MANCHESTER CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The Manchester Charitable Foundation was established in 1990 with a mission of supporting causes that advance youth, education and health and human services. The Manchester organizations have donated more than $70 million worldwide. The foundation encourages other businesses, philanthropists, civic and social leaders to join in giving grants and contributions to those in need. For more information visit: https://www.manchestercharitablefoundation.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT

For additional information, please contact Stephanie Brown at sbrown@manchesterfinancialgroup.com.

Click HERE for Getty Photo (Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for World of Children)

SOURCE Manchester Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.manchesterfinancialgroup.com

