Manchester City & Midea launch the 2022/2023 #WorldClassAwards with legends Paul Dickov & Shaun Wright-Phillips

Midea Group

09 Jun, 2023, 06:10 ET

MANCHESTER, England, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of Manchester City's triumphant securing of their third English Premier League title in a row, and just freshly backed FA Cup Champions, Midea - the official home appliances partner of the club - announced the launch of this season's #WorldClassAwards.

Also, for the third year in a row, global Cityzens are again invited to cast their votes for their favorite Man City player this season across nine different categories. Based on the extensive product portfolio, Midea selected 9 main categories which respectively sponsor one award:

"Coolest Distributor" – sponsored by Midea Air-Conditioner

"Cleanest Tackler" – sponsored by Midea Washing Machine

"Freshest Opener" – sponsored by Midea Refrigerator

"Air-Dominator" – sponsored by Midea Air-Fryer

"Corner Master" – sponsored by Midea Vacuum Cleaner 

"Hottest Recipe" – sponsored by Midea Microwave Oven

"Brilliant Finisher" – sponsored by Midea Dishwasher

"High Pressure Performer" – sponsored by Midea Pressure Cooker

"Smart Team Management" – sponsored by Midea Smart Home App

Besides having a chance to win one of over 111 amazing prizes, like an awe-inspiring VIP trip to a home game next season, 10 player-signed 2022/2023 jerseys or one of 100 jerseys of the upcoming season 2023/2024, Manchester City legends Paul Dickov and Shaun Wright-Phillips invite the fans to their home in "Legends Lane" right behind the stadium in Manchester.

Similar to the years before, Shaun is teased to find out who the nominees in each category are, before fans can recap the most beautiful moments of Manchester City's successful season and vote to win.

Nine different categories, nine different awards, nine votes have nine-times higher chances the win. Voting closes on 29th June 2023 at 23:59 CT.

The "Corner Master"

Among the #WorldClassAwards categories, this year, the Midea M9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner shines as the "Corner Master". The dual-purpose cleaner, with both vacuuming and mopping functions represents a breakthrough within "set-it-and-forget-it" household chores territories. Featuring modern robotic cleaner functions, the M9 enables efficient cleaning regardless of household layout or surface changes.

Midea M9 is now available in France and Spain, offering an exceptional value proposition with an astounding 53% discount, priced at €344.45. What's more, from June 12th to June 18th, the Midea M9 can be purchased exclusively on Aliexpress for a significantly lower price of only €289.99.

